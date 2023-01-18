Carvana Takes Action to Protect Against Hostile Takeovers: ‘Poison Pill’ Adopted

A poison pill is a defensive tactic used by companies to prevent hostile takeovers. It refers to a strategy in which a company issues a large number of new shares, diluting the value of existing shares and making it more expensive for an outsider to acquire a controlling stake in the company.

Carvana, an online used car retailer, has recently implemented a poison pill to protect itself from potential hostile takeovers. The company has a large number of net operating loss (NOL) carryforward losses, which can be used to offset future taxable income.

In order to prevent an outsider from acquiring a controlling stake in the company and using these NOLs for their own benefit, Carvana has issued a poison pill that would dilute the value of existing shares if an outsider acquires more than 10% of the company’s stock.

This move has been met with mixed reactions. Some investors see it as a smart move to protect the company’s assets, while others view it as a sign that Carvana is not confident in its own growth prospects. However, it is important to note that poison pills are a common defensive tactic used by companies to protect themselves from hostile takeovers.

Carvana’s growth in recent years

Carvana has seen tremendous growth in recent years, as more and more consumers have turned to online platforms to purchase cars. The company’s revenue has grown at a rapid pace, and it has expanded its operations to multiple states across the United States. However, with this growth has come increased scrutiny from investors, and the company has faced pressure to continue its expansion and generate profits.

One way that Carvana can generate profits is by utilizing its NOL carryforward losses to offset future taxable income. These losses can be carried forward for up to 20 years, and can be used to reduce the company’s tax bill for years to come. This makes the NOL carryforward losses a valuable asset for the company, and one that it wants to protect.

The poison pill that Carvana has implemented is a way to do just that. By diluting the value of existing shares, the company is making it more expensive for an outsider to acquire a controlling stake in the company. This makes it less likely that an outsider will try to take over the company, and thus less likely that the NOL carryforward losses will be used for someone else’s benefit.

However, the implementation of a poison pill also has its downsides. It can be seen as a sign of weakness, and may make investors less likely to invest in the company. Additionally, it can make it more difficult for the company to raise capital in the future, as investors may be less willing to invest in a company that has implemented a poison pill.