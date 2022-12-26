Cathie Wood’s ARKK attracted $1.5B in 2022, while dropping 65%

Cathie Wood’s has been considered one of the most influential US businesswomen. Although the investment approaches of Cathie Wood’s has been going to losses since the fall of the cryptocurrency market in the year 2022. Still, she had she has been able to attract approximately $1.5B in the year 2022.

These funds have dropped by approximately 65% this year after the effect of cryptocurrency and similar issues in the investment market.

Cathie Wood’s was able to effectively deliver the trading operations in the first two weeks of 2022 itself through her flagship ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) which has been able to bag the holdings of more than $1.5B from the investor’s capital.

Although this influx of money has been deemed to be evaporating by up to 60% of its total fund trading price at the present fund’s trading price.

The ARKK capital was able to get a total investment of approximately $1.54B in the year 2022 with the help of their ETF market issues but this investment has dropped by 65%. Along with that, there has been a steep drop in the year 2021 where the market has declined by -25%.

So, in all market rankings of ETFs, out of a total of 2,750, the ARK Innovation ETF has been considered to be the 20th worst-performing extended fund in the year 2022.

What will be the future of ARK Invest

All ARKK capital has been able to showcase a good amount of returns despite having poor market conditions of SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF which is considered one of the world’s largest exchange-traded funds. This has been able to showcase the price movement of the S&P 500 benchmark which has been able to showcase the capital outflow of approximately $4.27B that has dropped by 18% in the year 2022.

Along with them, Cathie Woods have been also managing other exchange funds but all of them have been struggling in the year 2022. some other ETF funds managed by woods and that have been encouraging the losses are Year-to-date price action: (BATS:ARKQ) -46.2%,(NYSEARCA:ARKW) -66.1%, (ARKG) -52.7%, (ARKF) -63.8%, and (ARKX) -34.1%.

Along with these funds, Cathie Woods ARK Invest also purchased the funds of Tesla Motors when the Elon Musk-run company has been stumbling in their two-year low prices in recent times.

As ARK Invest is one of the major investors in the crypt-marekt and blockchain techs, in all the crypto failing market situations and the FTX saga, Cathie Woods also proposed at the price of Bitcoin will substantially rise in the coming year and cryptocurrency is having a great future.