CCI issued a notice demand to Google, penalty charged Rs 2.274 crore 

According to sources, a demand notice has been issued to Google by the Competition Commission for the tech giant’s failure to pay the penalty that was imposed on the company for anti-competitive practices within the stipulated period of time.

Search engine giant Google has appealed two orders which are yet to be heard by the tribunal court against the Competition Commission of India (CCI) before the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) in October.

The watchdog in October issued Rs 2,274.2 crore in penalties in two different cases. One on an Android mobile system and the other in Play Store policies.

Therefore, the CCI has issued a demand notice that clearly states the failure of Google company to settle the penalties that have been charged to the company in two different cases.

The orders that were given on October 20 and on October 25 respectively, presided the company to the liabilities within the period of 60 days.

Any entity that is charged under the competition law has to pay within the time period of 30 days after receiving any notice from the other company. If any failure to do so, the regulator can invoke any power to recover the amount.

Last week, a Google spokesperson said it has decided to appeal the regulator’s decision on Android “as we believe it presents a major setback for our Indian users and businesses who trust Android’s security features and potentially raising the cost of mobile devices”.

Moreover, the regulator that passed the order ordered a thorough investigation more than three years ago. Also, the regulator directed Google to revise its behavior within a defined timeline.

Google has slammed with a massive fine of Rs 1,337.76 crore by CCI on October 20 for misusing its dominant position of market supremacy in regard to mobile devices running Android. The internet behemoth was also instructed to cease participating in a variety of unfair business practices.

The authority then penalized the internet firm Rs 936.44 crore on October 25 for exploiting its dominant position with regard to its Play Store guidelines.

Moreover, it had asked the firm to stop participating in unfair business practices and undertake several steps to resolve the anti-competitive issues within a specific time frame.