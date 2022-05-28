CD Projekt RED Offers Gives Updates On Witcher 4

CD Projekt Red has confirmed that there is currently Witcher 4 in development, and it is going to be using the Unreal Engine 5. While few details have been shared regarding The Witcher 4 projects, CD Projekt Red has stated that The Witcher 4 will be using Unreal Engine 5 for development.

In the first quarter of Red Projekt CDs earnings call in 2022 to CDPR Group, the company said the next-generation upgrade to The Witcher 3 would be hitting stores somewhere in the middle of 2022, alongside launching a marketing push to scale up in that timeframe. While details are sparse at this time, what we do know is The Witcher 4 is not coming any time soon, with the game’s announcement coming without any confirmation on release dates or platforms, or even hints. Hopefully, we will hear more about The Witcher 4 over the coming months including when we might expect to see it at events like Gamescom 2022, but considering that this newest installment of the series appears to be very early in development, do not expect The Witcher 4 to land any time soon.

Other than The Witcher 4 Now running on Unreal Engine 5, there is not much more confirmed on the title. The post gives few details, but it does reveal that The Witcher 4 (or whatever the next title of The Witcher long-running gaming franchise is going to be called) is going to be using a different engine than what was previously used for the controversial Cyberpunk 2077.

CD Projekt Reds actually revealed it is moving off its own REDengine, which is the internal engine that the studio used for developing Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher 3, in order to develop this new Witcher title with Unreal Engine 5. The announcement seems somewhat surprising, considering that CD Projekt Red has its own in-house game engine which they already used for their main projects.

While CD Projekt Red appears to be switching over to Unreal Engine 5 for the new The Witcher 4 game, it is said to still be using its RED tech for the next expansion for Cyberpunk 2077. CD Projekt Red is using Epics Unreal Engine 5 for The Witcher 4, but the developer’s relationship with Epic is in fact a multi-year agreement, which has seen the company work closely with Epic on technology. This seems a very strange thing for CD Projekt Red to have clarified, but when they first announced The Witcher 4, CDPR also announced that an eventual sequel would be made using Unreal Engine 5, rather than the studio proprietary REDengine, which they had been using since The Witcher 2.

While the wait for a new Witcher game could be a lengthy one, CD Projekt Red is still planning to launch the next-gen update to The Witcher 3 at the end of the year, and fans can currently binge-watch Season 2 of The Witcher on Netflix. The New Game is Already In Pre-Production In the company’s latest financials, citing profits made during Q1-2022, the custodians of the video game franchise assured us they had already completed an information-seeking phase for a new title.