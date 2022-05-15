Celebrities who embraced the NFTs

The pace at which famous people from all over the world are jumping on the NFT bandwagon has never been seen before. Here is a list of celebrities from a variety of fields who have joined the world of the internet.

1. Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan, the famed Indian actor, was the first Indian celebrity to launch his own NFT line, dubbed “Madhushala.” The collection drew the highest offer for any item of its kind ever recorded in the country. Bids of Rs 3.8 crore ($520,000) were put on the opening day of the auction for Big B’s NFT collections of ‘Madhushala,’ autographed posters, and collectibles.

Bachchan’s NFT collection contains an audio recording of the superstar delivering a poem composed by his father. There were also seven autographed posters of his classic films for sale, as well as six works from the NFT art and poster collection dubbed “punks.”

2. Eminem

Shady Con was the name of the NFT compilation that was issued by the famous rapper Eminem in April of 2021. The rapper’s collection was revealed in the form of a digital festival in which his fans were given the opportunity to acquire NFTs. Song tracks, including Eminem’s original instrumental beats, were released prior to the digital festival.

The rapper provided an explanation for his fascination with NFTs by stating that when he was younger, he liked the hobby of collecting collectibles, and the availability of such virtual markets enables him to reproduce collections that are comparable to those he once had.

4. Snoop Dogg

Why should we be surprised to see that he is included on this list? Snoop has been a pumper of cryptocurrencies ever since Dogecoin wiped out the market. The rapper made the announcement on April 2 that his NFT collection titled A Journey with the Dogg will be released soon. Snoop narrates his involvement with the NFT movement from its inception in this form of memoir, in addition to releasing a new tune named “NFT.” A part of the cash was distributed to up-and-coming crypto artists, while the remaining piece was given to his local youth football league.

5. Lindsay Lohan

If you know Lindsay, you already know that she is always one step ahead of the fashion curve. In addition to this, she is one of the few well-known artists that began using NFTs at an early stage. After she minted her tokens, she also uploaded a song called “Lullaby” in the form of a non-fungible token (NFT). The electronic dance music track, which was produced in partnership with DJ Manuel Riva and sold at auction for more than $85,000, included an animated film clip of the singer interacting with butterflies that had “never before been seen.”

6. Grime

Grimes is the latest artist to cash in on the NFT gold rush, selling over $6 million in digital artworks at auction yesterday.

On February 28th, a set of ten works — some one-of-a-kind, some with thousands of copies — were up for sale on Nifty Gateway. The best-selling item was a one-of-a-kind film called “Death of the Old,” which features flying cherubs, a crucifix, a sword, and shimmering light set to an original Grimes music. The winning bidder paid roughly $389,000.

The majority of the sales came from two works that sold for $7,500 apiece and had thousands of copies available. The pieces, dubbed “Earth” and “Mars,” are both short films paired to unique music that depict their respective planet with a gigantic cherub atop it wielding a weapon. Before sales ended, over 700 copies were sold for a total of $5.18 million.

7. William Shatner

In just a few short minutes, all of the digital artifacts that included personal items from the actor most recognized for his role as Captain Kirk of the USS Enterprise sold out completely.

According to WAX, the non-fungible token (NFT) trading cards that included photographs from William Shatner’s personal life and work, ranging from the 1930s to the present day, sold out in nine minutes after they were made available. The online marketplace for virtual things provided a total of around 125,000 digital collectibles distributed over 10,000 different “packs” that were available for purchase.

Now, card collectors may purchase, sell, and trade with one another using these collectibles. Some of the sequences included headshots and characters from Shatner’s early performing days. Other scenes had him embracing fellow actor Leonard Nimoy, better known by his stage name Spock, and even an X-ray of Shatner’s teeth.

“I’m astounded at how fast it all occurred,” Shatner told Cointelegraph, adding that he hoped those who acquired the NFTs would be able to discover new friends by exchanging them. “I’m astounded at how quickly it all happened,” Shatner said.

8. Paris Hilton

Paris Hilton has designed a series of autobiographical non-fungible tokens (NFTs) called “Paris: Past Lives, New Beginnings” for the Origin Story marketplace.

The NFT collection was designed with cult toy manufacturer Superplastic, who is also working on a drop with Gucci.

Hilton’s digital treasures will be on Origin Protocol, where he invests and advises. Paris Hilton and Dayzee are NFTs.

“This combined project spans more than two decades of my public life,” Hilton told CoinDesk. “I want to inspire women with this collection and spread the message ‘The Truth Will Set You Free.'”

In January, Hilton noted the NFT fall on “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” The NFT drop signifies the “symbolic conclusion of one chapter of her life and moving onto the next.”

9. Jack Dorsey

Sina Estavi, a crypto entrepreneur, made waves in March 2021 when he spent $2.9 million for an NFT of Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey’s first tweet. However, his attempts to sale it have failed, with a high price of just $6,800 as of Thursday.

The original purchase was among the most costly transactions of a non-fungible token, or NFT, at the time, and it occurred during a frenzy of interest in the specialized crypto assets.

Estavi listed the tweet for sales on the prominent NFT marketplace OpenSea last week, seeking $48 million.

After offers in the low hundreds of dollars in the first week, that price tag was removed. As of Thursday, the biggest bid was 2.2 of the cryptocurrency ether, which is almost $6,800.

10. Edward Snowden

Today, NSA leaker Edward Snowden’s NFT sold for around $5.4 million, or 2,224 ETH. The NFT is a picture of Snowden’s face constructed from pages of a US appeals court judgement ruling that the bulk surveillance program Snowden disclosed violates US law.

“Stay Free” is the name of the picture.

The riches, however, will not go to America’s most famous exiled whistleblower. Instead, the proceeds will go to the Freedom of the Press Foundation, of which Snowden is president. Its board of directors includes actors John Cusack and Daniel Ellsberg, as well as writer Glenn Greenwald.