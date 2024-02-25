Toyota Motor Corporation, a global leader in automotive manufacturing, has recently faced a significant setback due to irregularities in emission certification tests for diesel engines developed by its affiliate, Toyota Industries.

This issue has led to the extension of the shutdown of two production lines at manufacturing plants operated by affiliated companies in Japan, affecting the production of popular models such as the Alphard, Vellfire minivans, and the HiAce van. The production lines have been halted since January 29, with a decision regarding their reopening expected to be made on March 1, potentially resuming operations from March 4.

The irregularities were discovered during horsepower output testing for the certification of three diesel engine models. An independent investigation revealed that Toyota Industries had manipulated certification tests by using software that differed from that used for mass production, aiming to smooth out the results of horsepower output tests. This manipulation has raised concerns over the integrity of Toyota’s certification process and the reliability of the affected diesel engines.

The affected engines are used in ten vehicle models globally, including six models in Japan such as the Hilux truck, Land Cruiser 300 SUV, Hiace van, Fortuner SUV, Innova multipurpose vehicle, and the Lexus-branded LX500D SUV.

Despite the irregularities, Toyota has re-verified the mass-produced products and confirmed that the affected engines and vehicles meet engine performance output standards, ensuring that there is no need to stop using the affected engines or vehicles.

Toyota Industries Corporation (TICO) reported the issue to Toyota Motor Corporation, which had commissioned TICO to develop the diesel engines. TICO has temporarily suspended shipments of the affected engines, and Toyota has also decided to temporarily suspend shipments of vehicles equipped with the affected engines.

Both companies are committed to addressing the issue promptly, providing detailed explanations to the authorities, and proceeding with appropriate measures, including conducting testing in the presence of witnesses if necessary.

The certification irregularities have not only caused significant inconvenience and concern among customers and stakeholders but have also shaken the foundations of Toyota as an automobile manufacturer. The company recognizes the gravity of the situation and is taking steps to rebuild trust and ensure compliance with certification regulations. TICO has pledged to provide detailed explanations to authorities and proceed with measures under their guidance in hopes of regaining the trust of customers and other stakeholders.

Toyota Motor Corporation certainly regrets that it was not sufficiently attentive and aware of the fact that the procedures were not carried out in accordance with laws and regulations. Going forward, the company has promised to be involved in all company-wide activities to help rebuild TICO and review the situation to thoroughly ensure that safety and quality are the top priorities.

The financial impact of this incident on Toyota and TICO is still unfolding, but the potential costs are significant. Production disruptions across two plants have affected popular models and likely caused revenue losses. Fines from regulatory bodies and potential lawsuits from affected parties are also looming threats.

Unlike past emissions scandals where actual emissions exceeded regulations, here, the certification process itself was manipulated. This raises questions about the effectiveness of existing oversight and the potential for similar issues in other manufacturers.

While not identical, Toyota isn’t alone in facing emission-related issues. Volkswagen’s “Dieselgate” scandal involved deliberate hardware modifications to deceive regulators, leading to billions in fines and reputational damage. Other manufacturers like BMW have also faced accusations of manipulating testing procedures.

Toyota’s reputation for quality and reliability has taken a hit. While the financial costs are concerning, the long-term impact on brand image and consumer trust could be even more significant. Navigating this crisis effectively will require decisive action, transparency, and a renewed commitment to ethical practices.