Challenges in Business Expansion Overseas, and Solutions

Introduction

The global workforce is more than a passing trend. Today, it is the new normal. Through international workforces, businesses can tap into new frontiers and enjoy the services of multilingual and multicultural talent. Companies all over the world, whether start-ups or those well established, are investing in global workforces to expand their businesses and scale unprecedented growth.

However, these new possibilities are not without challenges. Companies that are opening offices in new countries for the first time find it incredibly challenging to manage their payroll systems. It requires a thorough understanding of local tax laws, currencies, payment methods, and time zones. And it is even more challenging to create an efficient and compliant payroll service that runs smoothly. In this article, we look at the key components of the global payroll Schweiz system and the best ways to tackle them. Keep reading to learn more.

Hurdles in Expanding Businesses in International Territories

1. Local laws and regulations

Companies wishing to expand to new markets often find that the biggest hurdle they face is navigating the employment laws of foreign countries. Before hiring a contractor or an employee in a foreign country, you must comply with the minimum wages rule, maximum weekly working hours, tax rates, deadlines, and the difference between an independent contractor and an employee.

2. Employee compensation across different countries

You must first determine the timing, amount, and method of your payments before you begin to operate in a new market.

When? Different countries have different periods which mean international employees may be paid at different times of the month. It could be weekly, daily, or monthly depending on the local employment laws and your agreement with the workers.

How? The methods of paying international employees may differ from what you are used to when it comes to your local workers. Some of the methods include paper payments, money transfers, digital wallets, and direct deposits. All these methods have different processing times and exchange fees.

How much? Different countries have different regulations (for example minimum wage) and market-standard rates. Before employing someone in an international market, you must first understand these regulations.

We advise calculating local fees and taxes before making an offer to an overseas employee. This will ensure that your compensation offer is attractive and competitive.

3. Expansion of the company’s Human Resources department

Putting in place the payroll system is the first thing you want to do when opening branches in foreign countries. With time and as your business expands in these locations, you will need a team for administration, onboarding, and employee management.

Fortunately, tools like ERP, HRM, and HRIS can help you reduce the HR burden. With these tools, your team doesn’t have to spend a lot of time on repetitive tasks but can use the time to improve human capital management and employee experience. Some of the bigger HR systems have built-in payroll Schweiz software that enables your team real-time access to data in one central tool.

4. Data protection

In 2018, the EU updated the GDPR (General Data Protection Regulation) which mandates companies to put in place stricter data privacy. The issue of data protection is of critical importance to companies, more so those established international workforces. The bigger your company is, the more visible it will become, which means total compliance with the rules every time you hire.

You can reduce these risks by removing redundant employee information and eliminating unencrypted emails. If you outsource payroll services, your employee’s data will be accessible to them. That necessitates you to put in place a tight DPA or Data Protection Agreement. This is an agreement between you and your payroll service vendor that mandates the service provider to not only handle your employee data safely but also in strict compliance with the General Data Protection Regulation. This also ensures that, in case there is a breach, you will have legal protection.

Solutions

Does navigating the foreign rules of international workforces intimidate you? For small businesses, incorporating an extra country is not a big deal. However, as your international team expands, it becomes not only more complex but also time-consuming. Below we explore some of the options for processing international payroll at your disposal.

1. Use payroll software

This software is cloud-based and helps companies to organize, track and distribute payments automatically for their workers. The majority of these programs are scalable, meaning that they can send payments and produce pay stubs in just clicks to large teams.

2. Outsource your Payroll function to a global payroll service provider

This is a third-party company that specializes in providing payroll services for clients. Among their services include paying your employees, handling payroll taxes, processing and keeping payroll, and more.

Opting for this service relieves you from having to learn about the varying payroll regulations and policies all over the world. This responsibility is left to payroll experts. Also, once you grant your payroll Schweiz access to employee data, they will process salaries, calculate taxes, and perform other obligations accurately and timely. The good thing is that most payroll service providers offer several services, meaning you do not have to get a separate vendor for each nation you hire from.

3. Use money transfer companies

Another option is to send payments through international money transfer companies like Western Union, PayPal, Wise, and Revolut, to mention but a few. They usually charge affordable rates and pay across many currencies.

But the problem with the option of money transfer services is that they do not handle payroll and don’t guarantee compliance with local regulations. They are, therefore, not the best option for companies that are serious about international hiring.

Conclusion

Setting up a new branch in a foreign country poses a multitude of challenges. Apart from complying with local laws concerning establishing a company, you also have to abide by strict payroll and tax laws. Often, this is not easy for an international firm. That is why established firms outsource their payroll function to a local payroll service vendor. Not only does this ensure that your employees are paid accurately and on time, but it also frees your remote team to focus on their core work.