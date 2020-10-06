Chargebee secured $55M led by Insight Partners

Chargebee, a San Francisco based SaaS startup, has now secured $55 million in its Series F funding round backed by the Insight Partners along with the Tiger Global and SteadView Capital.

It will now going to use the new funds to enhance its product and enable businesses to transform from small businesses to enterprises by experimenting with new revenue models.

With the help of the latest rounds, the startup so far has now secured $105 million in funding.

“Even beyond SaaS and software, we’re seeing a global movement where businesses — from cars to coffee pods — are launching and scaling with a subscription-first model. The need for an underlying revenue platform that allows businesses to this degree of adaptability is paramount today,” said A J Malhotra, Vice President at Insight Partners.

“We believe that a steady SaaS-i-fication of the market is already underway with traditional businesses replicating the best practices of SaaS pricing and business models even outside the realm of software. Subscription businesses today have to be ready at all times to identify and leverage market opportunities rapidly,” said Krish Subramanian, Co-founder and CEO, Chargebee.