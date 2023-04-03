News Corp Australia CEO, Michael Miller, has called for AI entities such as ChatGPT and AI must pay for the news content they consume. In a recent statement, he argued that these intelligent machines benefit from the journalistic efforts of News Corp Australia and other media outlets without contributing to the industry’s revenue. Miller’s comments come as AI-powered language models like ChatGPT continue to gain popularity and become more commonplace in various industries.

These models use vast amounts of data to generate human-like responses to questions and prompts and rely heavily on the internet as a source of information.

However, Miller believes that AI entities are unfairly profiting from the work of journalists and publishers, and ChatGPT and AI must pay. “It’s only right that these machines pay their fair share,” he said. “After all, they’re consuming our content just like any other user.”

AI entities generating their news articles: a threat to human journalists?

Miller’s proposal has received mixed reactions from the tech community. Some experts argue that AI models like ChatGPT are tools that enable humans to access and process information more efficiently. Determining how much revenue they should contribute to the news industry would be difficult.

Others, however, support Miller’s stance and believe that AI entities should be held accountable for the content they consume. They argue that these machines are becoming increasingly sophisticated and capable of generating their own news articles, which could threaten human journalists’ livelihoods.

The ongoing debate over the responsibilities of AI entities in society

Miller’s call for AI entities ChatGPT and AI must pay for news content is not the first of its kind. In 2019, the European Union passed a law requiring Google and other tech companies to pay for the news content they display in their search results. The law, which took effect in 2021, aims to support the struggling news industry and ensure that publishers are fairly compensated for their work. This could help save the media industry to be taken over by AI.

However, it remains to be seen whether similar laws or regulations will be implemented specifically for AI entities like ChatGPT. As these machines continue to become more prevalent in various industries, the debate over their responsibilities and contributions to society will likely intensify.

