In today’s digital age, seeking legal advice online has become increasingly common. With the rise of artificial intelligence (AI) chatbots like ChatGPT, Google Bard, and Microsoft Co-Pilot, many individuals are turning to these tools for quick answers to their legal queries. For instance, ChatGPT was asked for legal advice regarding a complex family law issue. However, a recent study published in the International Journal of Clinical Legal Education raises questions about the reliability and accuracy of such AI-powered legal advice.

According to a survey conducted by the Law Society, the Legal Services Board, and YouGov in 2023, two-thirds of respondents had encountered legal issues in the past four years. The most common problems included employment, finance, welfare and benefits, and consumer issues. However, affordability remained a significant barrier, with only 52% of respondents receiving professional legal help.

Common Mistakes Identified

The study, conducted by The Open University Law School, identified several common mistakes in the legal advice provided by AI chatbots:

Misinterpretation of Jurisdiction:

AI chatbots often provided answers based on American law, without clearly stating or considering the user’s location. This oversight could lead users to assume that the advice applies to their jurisdiction when it may not.

Outdated Information:

Some responses referenced outdated legal rules, failing to account for recent legislative changes. The study highlighted instances where ChatGPT was asked for legal advice based on outdated laws. This lack of up-to-date information could result in users receiving inaccurate advice.

Inaccurate Advice:

The study found that AI chatbots frequently gave incorrect or misleading advice, particularly in family and employment law queries. Even well-written responses could be misleading, as users may struggle to discern their accuracy without legal expertise.

4. Lack of Specificity:

Answers provided by AI chatbots often lacked sufficient detail to address users’ specific legal issues. For example, ChatGPT was asked for legal advice concerning housing rental regulations. Instead, they offered generic information on a topic, leaving users uncertain about how to proceed.

5. Disparity Between Paid and Free Versions:

The study noted that the paid version of ChatGPT4 performed better than its free counterparts. However, this discrepancy raises concerns about digital and legal inequality, as access to more accurate legal advice may be limited to those who can afford it.

Implications for Users

While AI chatbots can offer some assistance in addressing legal queries, users should exercise caution and be aware of the limitations highlighted by the study. Seeking professional legal help from sources like Citizens Advice is recommended to ensure up-to-date and accurate guidance tailored to individual circumstances.

As technology continues to evolve, AI chatbots may eventually improve in their ability to provide reliable legal advice. However, until then, users should approach such tools with caution and prioritize seeking assistance from qualified legal professionals when faced with legal issues.

Accuracy and Reliability

One major problem is accuracy. These chatbots often give answers based on American law, which might not be relevant to you if you’re in a different country. Plus, they sometimes rely on old information, missing out on recent changes in the law. That means you could end up with the wrong advice without even knowing it.

Another issue is that the answers from these chatbots can be too general. They might give you information about a topic, but not specifically address your problem. It’s like getting a puzzle piece that doesn’t quite fit the picture you’re trying to complete. This lack of specificity can leave you feeling confused and unsure about what to do next.

While AI chatbots might seem helpful, they’re not quite ready to replace human lawyers. If you’re facing a legal issue, it’s best to seek advice from a real person who knows the law inside and out. Until these chatbots can guarantee accurate, up-to-date advice tailored to your needs, it’s better to err on the side of caution and consult a professional.

