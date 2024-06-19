ChatGPT and its parent company, OpenAI, experienced a significant outage on Monday, June 17, lasting approximately 2.5 hours. According to DownDetector, the AI chatbot service went offline around 2 p.m. EST, and OpenAI initiated an investigation into the issue roughly half an hour later. The service was restored just before 5 p.m. EST. Many users expressed frustration on social media when ChatGPT was down due to a major outage.

During the outage, users attempting to access ChatGPT encountered error messages or a complete lack of response. OpenAI acknowledged the issue on its status page, stating: “ChatGPT experienced an elevated error rate from 11:20 a.m. PT to 1:55 p.m. PT. This is now resolved.”

OpenAI has not provided a detailed explanation for the outage. However, it is speculated that the disruption was caused by a combination of system updates and a surge in server demand. As the user base grows, such outages may become more frequent. The integration of ChatGPT with Apple’s Siri, as an opt-in feature, could further increase demand.

System Overload from High Traffic

Mark Spoonauer, Tom’s Guide Global Editor, reported that ChatGPT attributed the spike in error rates to an unexpected surge in traffic, leading to system overloads. The outage predominantly affected ChatGPT’s web and mobile applications, causing access issues and various error messages for users across different platforms. OpenAI’s status page cited internal server errors and high demand as the primary causes but did not provide specific details about the root cause.

OpenAI confirmed that ChatGPT was down due to a major outage caused by high traffic and server errors. By 5 p.m. EST, ChatGPT was back online, with DownDetector reports showing a significant drop in outage complaints. OpenAI confirmed that all services had been restored to normal operation.

During the outage, social media platforms were flooded with user complaints and frustrations. Many users turned to ChatGPT alternatives, such as Google Gemini, Claude 3, and Perplexity, which saw a spike in usage.

Recurring Issues

This outage is part of a pattern of regular disruptions for ChatGPT, with at least one significant outage reported each month since March. These outages have varied in duration, from as short as 30 minutes to over eight hours.

Despite the disruptions, ChatGPT remains a popular AI tool, widely used for tasks ranging from writing papers to creating images. As AI technology continues to integrate into everyday applications, the reliability of services like ChatGPT will be crucial.

How to Perform a Hard Reset

Even after the service is restored, users might need to perform a hard reset to get ChatGPT working properly. Here are the steps:

Mac: On Chrome or Firefox, press Cmd + Shift + R. On Safari, press Cmd + Option + R.

PC: On Chrome, Firefox, or Microsoft Edge, press Ctrl + F5.

Mobile Devices: Manually clear the cache and reload the page.

Challenges and Future Considerations

The reliability of the service was questioned when ChatGPT was down due to a major outage once again. One of the primary reasons cited for the outage was an unexpected surge in traffic that overwhelmed the system. As ChatGPT continues to grow in popularity, such incidents may become more frequent unless OpenAI can scale its infrastructure to meet increasing demand. The integration with Apple’s Siri, even as an opt-in feature, is likely to add to this load, further testing the robustness of the system.

High demand is a double-edged sword for AI services. While it demonstrates the value and widespread adoption of ChatGPT, it also exposes vulnerabilities in the system. If users cannot rely on the service being available when needed, they may seek alternatives, as was evident during the outage when many turned to competitors like Google Gemini and Claude 3. This shift could impact ChatGPT’s market position and user trust.

