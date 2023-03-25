ChatGPT will be like having a “white-collar worker” as an assistant: Bill Gates

Billionaire and philanthropist Bill Gates predicts a future with ChatGPT. According to him, the AI tool will look like having a “white-collar worker” as an assistant.

A detailed post was published by the billionaire in which he expressed his thought on the future of AI systems like OpenAI’s ChatGPT, including their usage, advantages, and risks.

“Although humans are still better than GPT at a lot of things, there are many jobs where these capabilities are not used much,” Gates wrote.

He stated that employment in sales and document handling needs sharp decision-making capability and not the ability to learn continuously. Therefore, AI can be trained in such a way as to “empower people to do this work more efficiently.”

“As computing power gets cheaper, GPT’s ability to express ideas will increasingly be like having a white-collar worker available to help you with various tasks,” Gates continued.

OpenAI, Microsoft-backed, launched ChatGPT in November 2022 to the public around the globe. After that, Google as well launched its own AI called Bard. Again, Microsoft launched Bing powered by AI, a new version.

Gates stated that worries regarding generative AI were “understandable and valid,” including their absence of contextual knowledge and abstract thinking, the opportunity for harmful human use, as well as the danger of superintelligent AIs.

“To make the most of this remarkable new technology, we’ll need to both guard against the risks and spread the benefits to as many people as possible,” Gates wrote in Tuesday’s blog post.

The co-founder of Microsoft claimed that ChatGPT would assist in eliminating health inequities, advancing learning, and preventing climate change. Since he first experienced a GUI in 1980, ChatGPT is the first technological instance that has genuinely stood out for him as “revolutionary,” he wrote.

“The development of AI is as fundamental as the creation of the microprocessor, the personal computer, the Internet, and the mobile phone,” he wrote. “It will change the way people work, learn, travel, get healthcare, and communicate with each other. Entire industries will reorient around it.”

Microsoft the other week unveiled Microsoft 365 Copilot, a function that’s going to be incorporated into its Word and Excel applications and pulls information from users’ calendars, emails, meetings, and documents. Microsoft stated that users could organize data, write meeting notes, and summarise emails using Copilot.

Copilot looks like it’s comparable to Gates’ concept of a private agent, which he named a “digital personal assistant” which would support people with scheduling, communications, and e-commerce.

Due to the expense of building the models and conducting the computations, he recognized in his post that the idea of a personal agent “is not feasible yet,” yet he considered it a “realistic goal” for the future.

According to Gates, companies might also hire internal agents who could provide employees with access to sales figures, banking data, product schedules, and industry trends.

According to him, the agent “should be part of every meeting” and “may be taught to be quiet or prompted to speak openly if there is any insight.” “I believe that the result will be that employees will become more productive,” he wrote.