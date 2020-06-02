Children’s Healthy Snack Brand Timios secured Funding

Bangalore based packaged food brand for children, Timios has secured Pre-Series A funding round of funding from Mysuru based Rangsons Technologies along with the participation from Paipal Ventures.

According to the statement, the funds will be going to be utilized by Timios towards product development, strengthening the existing distribution network, and enhancing the technology platform.

Founded in the year 2016 by brother-sister duo Ashwani Chaitanya and Hima Bindu, Timios offers a wide range of healthy products for children in the age group of six months to 12 years. Timios, in the year 2018, had secured funding from MTR foods.

Commenting on the announcement, Aswani Chaitanya, CEO, and Co-Founder of Timios said,

“A lot of millennial parents today are extremely conscious about what their children consume as part of their healthy diet. This increasing awareness and shift towards healthy, natural and organic food choices for children have been the key reasons behind the success of our products. The response we have received so far has been overwhelming. With new investment, we will continue to develop more innovative products and expand our footprint.”

Comments

comments