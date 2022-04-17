China Bans Livestreams Of Unapproved Videogames

China announced today that it has banned streaming service operators from allowing people under the age of 16 to sign up for online streaming, according to the South China Morning Post. In March, the Chinese government announced plans to expand restrictions on underage online gaming, including live streaming and social media. In March, Chinese-speaking authorities unveiled plans to expand restrictions on online gaming for minors, including live streaming and social media. The Chinese government has also introduced stricter rules on video game content, such as allowing minors to play for only three hours a week.

Last year, China introduced new rules limiting the number of times children under 18 can play video games to three hours a week, which it says is necessary to combat gaming addiction. According to Reuters, the new rules [translated by Google] apply to video games not approved by the Chinese government, as well as live streaming of games and e-sports events outside of China.

One of the many reasons for the ban is that while video games require official approval printed by Chinese-speaking authorities, unapproved video games are sometimes advertised on platforms such as Huya, DouYu, and Bilibili. The Chinese government has once again imposed a restriction on the consumption of game media, and players can only stream games with a valid license. Since last year, there has been an increase in the number of broadcasts of unapproved games through streaming platforms, which seriously violates the provisions of the Radio and Television Administration Regulations.

Online platforms including variety shows, live-streaming sites, and short-video services are not allowed to broadcast games that have not been approved by regulators, the State Administration of Radio, Film, and Television said in an announcement on its website on Friday. This will include a large number of famous westerns and Japanese games. China’s broadcasting regulator has banned online platforms from unlicensed streaming of live video games, adding another restriction to the industry just days after an eight-month freeze on new gaming licenses ended after regulators stepped up scrutiny.

The new rules came into effect a day after Chinese gaming group Tencent announced it would take steps to block access to unsanctioned foreign games on its platforms. Tencent Holdings Ltd, China’s largest gaming company, has announced the closure of a service that allows Chinese players to play unauthorized foreign games on foreign platforms. Chinese children are now banned from playing games online from Monday to Thursday.