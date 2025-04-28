Former U.S. President Donald Trump’s claims that he recently spoke with Chinese leader Xi Jinping have been officially disputed by China’s Foreign Ministry, adding to already tense relations between the two biggest economies in the world. This retort comes as there are no indications of negotiations to end the deadlock and both countries continue to impose punitive tariffs of over 100% on each other’s goods.

Beijing Rejects Trump’s Assertion of Diplomatic Contact:

Guo Jiakun, the spokesperson for the foreign ministry, said categorically on Monday that Xi and Trump have not communicated recently. During a news briefing, Guo stated, “As far as I know, the two heads of state have not recently spoken by phone.” In an April 26 interview with Time magazine, he reaffirmed that the United States and China are “not conducting consultations or negotiations on tariff issues,” blatantly contradicting Trump’s assertions.

Trump had asserted in the interview that Xi “called” him, framing it as a sign of potential dialogue. However, he provided no specifics about the timing or content of the alleged conversation. The disparity highlights the growing animosity between the two countries, which have been involved in a back-and-forth trade war since Trump took office again in January 2025.

Tariffs Exceed 100% on Key Goods:

The dispute has seen the U.S. impose tariffs as high as 145% on Chinese imports, while Beijing retaliated with 125% duties on American goods. These measures have disrupted global supply chains, rattled financial markets, and strained industries reliant on cross-border trade. China has partially mitigated the impact by exempting some U.S. imports from tariffs and urging companies to identify critical goods needing duty-free access. However, officials have dismissed concerns that the tariffs will derail China’s economic recovery, emphasizing domestic resilience.

Trump’s recent remarks about lowering tariffs “significantly” if negotiations progress have been met with skepticism in Beijing. Guo emphasized that any resolution would require the U.S. to “stop threatening and blackmailing China,” a reference to Washington’s punitive trade measures.

Domestic and Global Implications:

China’s rejection to participate under the existing circumstances is highlighted by the denial of diplomatic communication. According to analysts, the U.S. is facing inflationary pressures from rising import prices, while Beijing is using its economic size to weather the trade storm. Multinational firms’ attempts to negotiate different regulatory environments are further complicated by the conflict.

Trump has indicated that he is prepared to lower tariffs if China shows flexibility, despite the standoff. He hinted at potential compromises when he told Time, “There’s a number at which they will feel comfortable.” China, however, appears to see Trump’s overtures as hollow in the absence of concrete steps to reduce tariffs, as evidenced by its repeated refusal of negotiations.

Global Markets and the Path Forward:

The ongoing dispute has heightened uncertainty in global markets, particularly in sectors like technology, agriculture, and manufacturing. While China has downplayed the tariffs’ domestic impact, its exemption lists and corporate outreach indicate targeted efforts to cushion critical industries. Meanwhile, the U.S. faces mounting pressure from businesses and consumers grappling with rising prices.

With neither side willing to concede ground, the prospect of a near-term resolution remains dim. The lack of dialogue, coupled with conflicting public statements, points to a prolonged standoff that could reshape global trade dynamics. As both nations prioritize domestic economic stability over compromise, the world watches for signs of a breakthrough-or further escalation.

The denial of Trump’s claims reinforces the adversarial tone dominating U.S.-China relations, setting the stage for a protracted conflict with far-reaching consequences for international commerce and geopolitical stability.