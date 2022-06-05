China’s Shenzhou-14 spacecraft successfully docks astronauts at space station

On Sunday China successfully sent three astronauts through the Shenzhou-14 spacecraft. The rocket sent the astronauts to space station Tianhe by docking with the orbiting core module. The mission to send these astronauts is to complete the construction of the space station this year which is a strategically significant step. China is moving further toward its dream to enter into a major space power.

The spacecraft was launched from the Jiuquan satellite launch center located in northwest China. As the spacecraft reached its destination orbit, the officials on the ground declared the mission to be a great success. The crew members were safe and in good shape as they went to the space station. The CMSA declared the launch to be a success.

The real work starts now for the astronauts as they are going to cooperate with the ground team. Together the team will be finishing the construction of the Tiangon space station. First, the space station will be assembled and the construction happens. The development will start with a single module structure and transform into a national space laboratory. It will have three models, Tianhe, the core module, and two lab modules – Wentian and Mengtian.

Developments

Once ready, China will be the only country to own a space station. The International Space Station (ISS) of Russia is a collaborative project of several countries. The China Space Station (CSS) is also expected to be a competitor to the ISS built by Russia. Observers say that the CSS may become the sole space station to remain in orbit once the ISS retires in the coming years. In February, China unveiled an ambitious plan for its burgeoning space industry which included over 50 space launches and six manned space flights to complete the building of its space station.

The China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC) said that China will carry out more than 50 space launches in 2022, sending over 140 spacecraft into space. Chen, who will be the commander of the new mission, participated in the Shenzhou-11 crewed spaceflight mission. Liu was part of the Shenzhou-9 mission and Cai is a newcomer to space, Lin Xiqiang, deputy director of the CMSA, said at the press conference at the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre.

The trio will stay in orbit for six months, Lin said. During their stay in orbit, the Shenzhou-14 crew will witness the two lab modules, Tianzhou-5 cargo craft and Shenzhou-15 crewed spaceship dock with the core module Tianhe. They will rotate with the Shenzhou-15 crew in orbit, and return to the Dongfeng landing site in north China’s Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region in December, Lin said.