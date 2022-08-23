Chingari launches Creator Cuts, a video based NFT market place

Chingari officially launches video based NFT market place, which according to the claims made by the company is the first in the entire NFT industry

In November 2018, Chingari made its Google Play Store debut. It is a social entertainment app that was created by media guru Deepak Salvi, mechanical engineer-turned-programmer Biswatma Nayak, and Sumit Ghosh. In June 2020, the Chingari app underwent a rebranding and overhaul. Not only that, the users are allowed to upload videos in more than 20 languages which also include English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and many more.

Chinagri, out of a vision to enhance the creators in the platform has gone ahead to launch a video based NFT platform, hoping that it will give the music creators an option to earn revenue. Chingari launches “Creator Cuts.”

According to reports, Chingari, went on to officially launch a video based NFT market place today. The company also claims that it is one of a kind market place for NFT, as never before such a model of NFT was launched. The buyers will not only get the NFTs but also get 10% of the Gari tokens, essentially earned by the owners of the NFT.

The main reason to launch the video based NFT market place is to enable the creators earn a revenue through their music pieces. The empowerment and enhancement of the creators is the main vision of Creator Cuts, according to Chingari.

NFT industry is actually the place, which doesn’t differentiate any creator and is essentially a big market place for all kinds of creators. An NFT can be sold as an art piece, as a musical album or even as a video. Creator Cut has ventured into a video based NFT market place.

Though, the company’s native token Gari witnessed a massive price crash recently, the CEO is confident that, the platform will be able to provide the creators an opportunity to earn and will serve as a medium of revenue.

