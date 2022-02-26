Chipmaker Nvidia investigates potential Cyberattack

Nvidia Corp, a chipmaker based in the United States, said on Friday that it was investigating a potential cyberattack, following a news report that stated the attack may have taken parts of its operations offline for two days.

The Telegraph reported earlier on Friday that a hostile network attack caused interruptions in Nvidia’s email systems and developer tools during the last two days, but it remained unclear whether any data was stolen or erased. “We are investigating an incident. Our commercial and business operations continue unabated “Nvidia made an announcement in a statement.

In late-afternoon trading, the company’s shares lost 0.7 percent of their gains.

Nvidia is the most valuable chipmaker in the United States, with a market worth of about $600 billion. It is well-known for its graphics processing units (GPU), which improve videogaming and complicated computer simulations.

Nvidia Corporation is a worldwide technology firm based in Santa Clara, California that was founded in Delaware. It is a fabless firm that creates GPUs for the gaming and professional markets, as well as SoCs for mobile computing and automotive applications. Its major GPU range, dubbed “GeForce,” competes directly with AMD’s GPUs under the “Radeon” moniker.

Nvidia increased its gaming footprint with the Shield Portable, Shield Tablet, and Shield Android TV handheld game consoles, as well as the cloud gaming service GeForce Now. Its professional GPU range is used in workstations for applications in architecture, engineering and construction, media and entertainment, automotive, scientific research, and manufacturing design.

On September 13, 2020, Nvidia announced plans to acquire Arm Ltd. from SoftBank for US$40 billion in stock and cash, subject to regulatory approval, which would be the largest semiconductor acquisition to date. SoftBank Group would purchase slightly less than a 10% share in Nvidia, while Arm will remain headquartered in Cambridge.

Faced with rising regulatory barriers, Nvidia stated on February 7, 2022, that it was abandoning its acquisition of Arm. The deal, which would have been the largest in the semiconductor industry’s history, was valued at $66 billion at the time of its demise. During the Russian invasion of Ukraine in 2022, Nvidia was purportedly infiltrated by Russian hackers in the same month.