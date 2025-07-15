In a high-stakes bake-off in the Indian food services space, homegrown private equity firm ChrysCapital is all set to acquire a controlling stake in Theobroma, the premium bakery brand loved for its decadent brownies and patisserie delights. The deal, pegged at ₹2,410 crore, not only gives ChrysCapital a commanding position in India’s fast-expanding QSR (quick-service restaurant) segment but also sets the tone for a new wave of food-centric private equity plays.

Credits: Financial Express

A Tasty Buyout

ChrysCapital is reportedly acquiring nearly 90% of Theobroma by purchasing stakes from both the founding Wykes family and early investor ICICI Venture. The remaining 10% will stay with existing shareholders, ensuring some continuity in governance. The investment builds on ChrysCapital’s momentum in the consumer space, following its strategic bet on ethnic snack giant Bikaji Foods earlier this year.

With this acquisition, the fund strengthens its footprint in the Rs 3,500 crore premium bakery and QSR space, where consumer demand is shifting toward brand-led, high-margin formats.

The Sweet Success of Theobroma

Founded in 2004 by sisters Kainaz Messman Harchandrai and Tina Messman Wykes, Theobroma began as a charming café in Colaba, Mumbai. Two decades later, it has grown into a 150-outlet chain across 10 Indian cities, beloved for its brownies, dense cakes, sandwiches, and modern café experience.

The brand clocked estimated revenues of ₹400 crore in FY24 and is projected to grow to ₹550 crore in FY25, with an EBITDA between ₹80–100 crore. These numbers, while not explosive, highlight a stable and scalable business in a sector increasingly driven by repeat orders and brand stickiness.

Bake Sale with a Big Return

While ChrysCapital gains a marquee brand, ICICI Venture, which invested around ₹30 crore in 2021, is walking away with a sweet deal of its own—tripling its investment in less than three years. This lucrative exit underscores the growing investor appetite for brand-forward, asset-light food businesses with pan-India scalability.

Though the final valuation came in slightly lower than initial expectations due to some recent financial softness, the transaction is still considered a bellwether for high-value M&A in India’s food and consumer retail sectors, which have been sluggish amid uncertain macro trends.

A Hotly Contested Bakery Bidding War

Theobroma’s charm attracted a who’s who of private equity and strategic players. Blackstone, Carlyle, and Switz Group (owners of the Monginis brand) were all in the fray, with Switz even teaming up with Singapore’s GIC for a potential joint bid. Despite the heavyweight competition, ChrysCapital—advised by Arpwood Capital—emerged as the frontrunner, with a bid that balanced both valuation and operational alignment.

What’s Next for Theobroma?

Post-acquisition, Theobroma is expected to retain its brand identity and independent operations, ensuring that its loyal customer base experiences no disruption. ChrysCapital’s investment will likely fuel geographic expansion, product innovation, and digital initiatives—helping the brand build on its urban millennial and Gen Z consumer base.

The deal also plays into ChrysCapital’s wider ambition to craft a QSR and foodservice portfolio, with past reports suggesting that the fund has been evaluating multiple high-potential brands, including The Belgian Waffle Co. A play like this positions ChrysCapital to ride the rising tide of India’s food delivery, café culture, and aspirational dining trends.

Credits: Moneycontrol

Final Crumbs: A New Chapter Begins

From its origins in a small Colaba kitchen to now being a part of a multi-crore private equity portfolio, Theobroma’s journey is as layered as one of its signature cakes. For ChrysCapital, it’s not just another investment—it’s a stake in India’s evolving palate, where quality, convenience, and brand trust drive consumer choices.

As the premium bakery segment continues to rise, this acquisition might just be the recipe others try to replicate. But for now, it’s ChrysCapital that gets the brownie points.