With confirmation that it will include a triple rear camera arrangement, the expected CMF Phone 2 Pro has created a lot of excitement before its official announcement. The Phone 2 Pro, which will make its debut on April 28, 2025, is the replacement for the well-liked CMF Phone 1 and is already being hailed as a significant improvement in terms of both camera technology and general performance. Here’s a closer look at the camera system and other important elements that set the CMF Phone 2 Pro apart in the mid-range smartphone market.

Triple Rear Camera System:

The highlight of the CMF Phone 2 Pro is undoubtedly its triple rear camera configuration. The setup includes a powerful 50MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 50MP telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom. This combination is designed to deliver versatile photography options, allowing users to capture detailed landscapes, sharp portraits, and distant subjects with impressive clarity.

The 50MP main camera is equipped with a large 1/1.57” sensor, which is the biggest in its segment. This ensures superior light capture, resulting in brighter, more vibrant photos even in challenging lighting conditions. The 8MP ultra-wide lens offers a 119.5° field of view, making it ideal for group shots and expansive scenery. The telephoto lens, also at 50MP, provides 2x optical zoom, enabling users to get closer to their subjects without sacrificing image quality—a first in this price segment.

The camera system is further enhanced by a suite of advanced features, including Night Mode, Portrait Mode (with 1x and 2x options), Action Mode, HDR Video, Slo-Motion, Timelapse, Panorama, and an Expert Mode for manual adjustments. With these tools, the CMF Phone 2 Pro aims to set a new benchmark for mobile photography in its class.

Performance and Display: Built for Speed and Visuals

Beyond its camera prowess, the CMF Phone 2 Pro is engineered for high performance. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Pro chipset, which offers a 10% faster CPU and up to 5% better graphics performance compared to its predecessor. This makes the device suitable for gaming, multitasking, and demanding applications. The chipset is complemented by 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage, with support for expandable memory up to 1TB via a hybrid slot.

The phone features a 6.7-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, ensuring smooth visuals and responsive touch. The display also boasts a punch-hole design for the 32MP front camera, which supports high-resolution selfies and 1080p video recording. With a screen-to-body ratio of approximately 85.8%, users can expect an immersive viewing experience whether they’re gaming, streaming, or browsing.

Launch Details and Market Position:

The CMF Phone 2 Pro is set to launch in India on April 28, 2025, with an expected starting price of ₹21,999. Positioned as a mid-range smartphone, it aims to deliver flagship-level features—especially in the camera department—at a competitive price point. The triple rear camera setup, led by a segment-first 50MP telephoto lens, is likely to appeal to photography enthusiasts and everyday users alike.

With its combination of advanced imaging, robust performance, and thoughtful design, the CMF Phone 2 Pro is poised to make a strong impact in the crowded smartphone market. As anticipation builds ahead of its release, the device stands out as a compelling option for those seeking top-tier camera capabilities without breaking the bank.