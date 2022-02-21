Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Announces Earnings Results

Cognex (NASDAQ: CGNX) posted its quarterly income results on Wednesday. The logical and specialized instruments organization detailed $0.30 income per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating examiners’ agreement evaluations of $0.18 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cognex had a profit from a value of 20.91% and a net edge of 29.08%. During a similar period last year, the organization posted $0.39 EPS.

NASDAQ: CGNX exchanged up $4.29 during late morning exchanging on Friday, coming to $65.94. 83,175 portions of the stock were traded, contrasted with its normal volume of 969,094. The organization has a multi-day straightforward moving normal of $70.79 and a 200-day basic moving normal of $79.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a P/E proportion of 39.89, and a beta of 1.67. Cognex has a 1 year low of $61.59 and a 1 year high of $92.17.

Various values research examiners have given reports on CGNX shares. Cowen scaled down their value focus on Cognex from $100.00 to $95.00 in an exploration report on Friday, January fourteenth. Northcoast Research raised Cognex from an “unbiased” rating to a “purchase” rating in an exploration report on Monday, November eighth. Zacks Investment Research brought down Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in an exploration report on Thursday, November eleventh. Needham and Company LLC reissued a “purchase” rating and set a $95.00 target cost on portions of Cognex in an exploration report on Friday. At long last, Morgan Stanley cut their objective cost on Cognex from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “equivalent weight” rating on the stock in an examination report on Friday. One venture examiner has appraised the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have given a purchase rating and one has doled out a solid purchase rating to the organization. As per MarketBeat, the organization has an agreement rating of “Purchase” and a normal objective cost of $87.22.

Various enormous financial backers have as of late added to or diminished their stakes in CGNX. Lead Harbor Advisors LLC developed its stake in Cognex by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Lead Harbor Advisors LLC currently possesses 3,511 portions of the logical and specialized instruments organization’s stock worth $273,000 subsequent to purchasing 216 extra offers during the last quarter. Province Group LLC developed its stake in portions of Cognex by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Province Group LLC currently possesses 5,047 portions of the logical and specialized instruments organization’s stock esteemed at $392,000 subsequent to buying 454 extra offers during the last quarter.

MML Investors Services LLC developed its stake in portions of Cognex by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC presently claims 7,498 portions of the logical and specialized instruments organization’s stock esteemed at $583,000 in the wake of buying 1,203 extra offers during the last quarter. Counsels Asset Management Inc. developed its stake in portions of Cognex by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Counselors Asset Management Inc. presently possesses 14,563 portions of the logical and specialized instruments organization’s stock esteemed at $1,132,000 in the wake of buying 2,167 extra offers during the last quarter. At long last, Comerica Bank developed its stake in portions of Cognex by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank presently possesses 94,483 portions of the logical and specialized instruments organization’s stock esteemed at $6,198,000 subsequent to buying 1,271 extra offers during the last quarter. Mutual funds and other institutional financial backers own 88.78% of the organization’s stock.