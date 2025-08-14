After months of speculation and anxiety among employees, IT services giant Cognizant has confirmed that nearly 80% of eligible staff will receive salary hikes starting November 1, 2025.

The move, which comes after the company’s Q2 earnings guidance, fulfills its earlier promise that the “vast majority” of its workforce would receive merit-based hikes in the second half of the year. For employees, especially in India, this announcement brings an end to a prolonged wait and offers some relief amid an otherwise cautious tech job market.

Who’s Getting the Raise?

The pay hikes will apply to employees up to and including the senior associate level. The exact percentage will depend on performance ratings and geographic market conditions.

In India — Cognizant’s largest talent base — consistent top performers will see raises in the high single digits. “Top performers will receive the highest increases,” a company spokesperson confirmed, adding that most associates earlier this year had already bagged their highest bonuses in three years.

This tiered approach ensures that high-achieving employees are rewarded more generously, reinforcing Cognizant’s focus on performance-driven recognition.

Breaking Tradition: Delayed Increment Cycle

Cognizant’s increment season traditionally begins on August 1. This year, however, the company pushed back the decision in light of global macroeconomic headwinds.

One of the major external factors has been trade tensions between the US and India. US President Donald Trump’s 25% tariff on Indian goods took effect on August 7, with a matching penalty — for countries buying Russian oil and arms — set to begin on August 27.

Such geopolitical uncertainties have cast a shadow on client budgets, leading several IT majors to hold back on salary hikes. In fact, with the exception of TCS, most of Cognizant’s peers are still yet to roll out increments for 2025.

Strong Headcount Growth Despite Caution

While salary decisions were delayed, Cognizant’s hiring momentum has remained healthy. In the June quarter, the Teaneck-headquartered firm added around 7,500 employees, bringing total headcount to 343,800.

Attrition also saw an improvement, dropping to 15.2% on a last-12-month basis — a positive sign in an industry still grappling with talent churn.

CEO Ravi Kumar S highlighted that this was “one of the first quarters with significant headcount growth,” largely fueled by fresher hiring in India. The company plans to hire 15,000–20,000 freshers in 2025, signaling confidence in its long-term delivery capabilities.

Why This Matters for the IT Industry

The IT sector in India has been navigating a complex mix of pressures — from global inflation and tighter client spending to shifting geopolitical trade rules. Cognizant’s decision to proceed with hikes, even if delayed, sends an important signal to the industry and employees.

For workers, especially younger associates and top performers, this move could help restore morale and reduce attrition. For competitors, it sets a benchmark in talent retention at a time when skilled professionals have no shortage of global opportunities.

Looking Ahead

While Cognizant has played catch-up on increments this year, the company is clearly betting on a mix of fresher recruitment, performance rewards, and operational discipline to navigate uncertain times.

With hiring targets set and tariff-related challenges still unfolding, the real test will be whether the company can maintain profitability and client trust while continuing to invest in its people.

For now, the November 1 pay hikes are a welcome sign that even in a cautious market, performance still pays.

Conclusion:

Cognizant’s November 1 salary hikes mark a positive turn for employees after months of uncertainty. By rewarding performance and investing in fresh talent, the company signals its commitment to people despite global headwinds. In a cautious IT market, this move not only boosts morale but also reinforces Cognizant’s position as a competitive, employee-focused industry player.