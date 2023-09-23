Coinbase Secures AML Registration with Bank of Spain, Expanding Cryptocurrency Services

Coinbase, a leading player in the cryptocurrency exchange and custodial wallet realm, achieved a significant milestone on September 22 as it secured Anti-Money Laundering (AML) registration with the Bank of Spain, marking a pivotal moment in its global expansion strategy.

With this newly acquired registration, Coinbase is now empowered to extend its full spectrum of cryptocurrency services to both retail and institutional users in Spain, all while staying firmly within the bounds of the country’s regulatory framework.

Coinbase in Spain

In Spain, users can now tap into a comprehensive suite of Coinbase services, encompassing the secure custody of crypto assets, seamless transactions involving crypto assets in legal tender, and the trading of various cryptocurrencies amongst themselves.

Nana Murugesan, Coinbase’s Vice President of International and Business Development, couldn’t hide his enthusiasm for this accomplishment. He underlined its vital role in bolstering and expanding their user base in Spain.

Coinbase’s unwavering commitment to regulatory compliance shines through in its recent achievements. These include VASP registrations in Italy, Ireland, and the Netherlands, as well as successful launches and approvals in Singapore, Brazil, and Canada. Collaboration with regulators across the globe is a cornerstone of Coinbase’s international growth strategy.

Coinbase’s Global Expansion Strategy

Coinbase’s Phase II international expansion blueprint revolves around obtaining licenses and registrations, tailoring the user experience to meet local prerequisites, forging strategic local alliances, and fortifying operations in markets that place a premium on regulatory clarity, Spain serving as a prime example.

Spain has been displaying a burgeoning interest in cryptocurrencies, with 29% of adults acknowledging their potential as the future of finance. Cryptocurrencies have emerged as a favored payment method, outpacing traditional bank transfers. A Bitnovo study unveiled that a substantial segment of Spanish citizens views cryptocurrencies as long-term investments and a mode of conducting transactions. Moreover, Spain boasts a thriving blockchain ecosystem, replete with startups and a robust demand for blockchain-related skills.

The enactment of the Markets in Crypto Assets (MiCA) regulations by the European Union represents a watershed moment for the cryptocurrency industry in the region. MiCA delivers the much-needed regulatory clarity, underscoring the EU’s recognition of the transformative capabilities of emerging technologies. This stands in stark contrast to many other jurisdictions grappling with the intricate task of crafting coherent regulatory frameworks for the swiftly evolving crypto sector.