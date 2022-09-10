Coinberry sued its users for stealing bitcoins

Coinberry sued its users for stealing the Bitcoins they obtained from the exchange for free during a software glitch 2 years back. As per the lawsuit, Coinbery contacted around 550 of their affected users via email or any other possible ways to demand the return of the stolen BTC as soon as possible.

Coinberry files complaints against its user

Recently, one of the most popular Canadian crypto trading platforms, Coinberry, sued all of its users who used the software glitch in their platform and obtained bitcoins for free. Their main focus is to get back all the bitcoins stolen from their network.

Reportedly, the lawsuits filed by the company against those users stated that during an update in their platform 2 years back, Coinbery accidentally allowed its customers to buy BTC using CND, which was never transferred to their account. Explaining the statement, the exchange cleared that during a glitch, customers have the option to begin an e-transfer, get the CND dollars credited to their account, purchase BTC, transfer them to somewhere else, and then stop the e-transfer. By following this method, users were able to get BTC for zero cents.

According to them, around 550 users could acquire around 120 BTC altogether without paying a single penny before the glitch of their platform was fixed resolved. Therefore, the exchange fused all those users to get all the BTC back and manage the loss.

How much Coinberry recovered from users?

The exchange said they have been able to get back around 37 of the stolen bitcoin from half of the affected users. They said some users even transferred their coins to Binance. Therefore, they contacted the exchange and asked them for help. In reply, Binance worked hard to identify all the inappropriate bitcoin and restricted access to all those accounts asap.

They said that they have not yet recovered around ⅔ of the total stolen BTC from around 280 users. The lawsuit only seeks the return of more than 60 bitcoins from around 50 users. If they are able to get back all the bitcoins, it would be a great success for them.

What are your thoughts as Coinberry sued its users for stealing bitcoins? Do you think that they will be able to recover all the stolen BTC? Let us know in the comments below. And, if you found our content informative, do share it with your family and friends.

Also Read: India’s Finance Minister plans to collaborate with IMF.