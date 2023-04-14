Electric vehicles (EVs) have become increasingly popular as more people switch to greener alternatives to gasoline-powered cars. However, as EV owners know, charging can only be challenging with a reliable and efficient charging station. Level 2 chargers have become essential for EV owners as they can charge your car up to five times faster than a standard 120-volt outlet. In this article, we will compare the best level 2 chargers for electric vehicles by Cyber Switching, a company specializing in EV charging stations.

Factors to consider when choosing a level 2 charger

When considering a level 2 charger, there are several factors to consider. One of the most important factors is charging speed. This will depend on the amperage of the charging station and the car’s battery capacity. The charging speed should be sufficient to meet your daily driving needs.

Compatibility with your electric vehicle is also crucial. Ensuring that the charging station is compatible with your vehicle’s charging port is essential. It is also important to check the charging power required by your car and the maximum charging power provided by the charger.

Portability is another factor to consider. Some chargers are portable and can be easily moved from one location to another, while others are fixed and can only be installed in a permanent area.

Safety features are also essential. The charging station should have safety features such as automatic shut-off and ground fault protection to prevent electric shock.

Ease of use is the final factor to consider. The charging station with simple instructions should be easy to use and understand.

Top level 2 chargers in the market

There are many level 2 chargers available in the market, but we have chosen the top five best level 2 chargers for this comparison. These chargers are highly rated by EV owners and have received positive reviews.

Cyber Switching EV Master Station is the first charger we will be discussing. This charging station is designed for commercial and fleet applications. It offers a maximum power output of 80 amps and can charge two vehicles simultaneously. It is compatible with all-electric vehicles and has advanced safety features such as automatic shut-off and ground fault protection.

JuiceBox Pro 40 is another popular level 2 charger. It offers a maximum power output of 40 amps and is compatible with most electric vehicles. It is also portable and can be easily moved from one location to another. It is equipped with advanced safety features such as automatic shut-off and ground fault protection.

ChargePoint Home Flex is a versatile charger with a maximum power output of 50 amps. It is compatible with most electric vehicles and can be easily customized to fit different power needs. It also has a sleek design and is easy to use.

Siemens US2 VersiCharge is a compact, durable charging station with a maximum power output of 30 amps. It is compatible with most electric vehicles and is equipped with advanced safety features such as automatic shut-off and ground fault protection. It is also portable and can be easily installed in a permanent location.

ClipperCreek HCS-40 is a powerful charging station with a maximum power output of 32 amps. It is compatible with most electric vehicles and is equipped with advanced safety features such as automatic shut-off and ground fault protection. It is also easy to install and has a durable design.

Comparison of the chargers based on factors listed above

When comparing the chargers based on the factors listed above, Cyber Switching EV Master Station comes out on top. It offers a maximum power output of 80 amps, which is the highest among the chargers in this comparison. It is also compatible with all-electric vehicles, making it a versatile option. It is equipped with advanced safety features such as automatic shut-off and ground fault protection, and can charge two vehicles simultaneously. However, exploiting the station according to your electric car charging guide would be best.

In conclusion, choosing the right level 2 charger for your electric vehicle is crucial for ensuring efficient and reliable charging. When considering a level 2 charger, it is important to consider factors such as charging speed, compatibility with your vehicle, portability, safety features, and ease of use.

After comparing the top-level 2 chargers available in the market, Cyber Switching EV Master Station stands out as the best option. It offers a high maximum power output, compatibility with all-electric vehicles, advanced safety features, and the ability to charge two vehicles simultaneously.

As electric vehicles become more popular, we expect further advancements in level 2 charger technology, with faster charging times and more efficient and versatile charging stations. However, Cyber Switching EV Master Station is the best choice for EV owners looking for a reliable and efficient charging station.

