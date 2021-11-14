Congress pens a letter to Mark Zuckerberg: Demands inquiry into Facebook India

The Congress sent a letter to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Friday, requesting an internal disquisition of Facebook India’s operations. Despite its” predilection” for distributing hate speech, misinformation, fake news, and seditious content, it claims that the platform in India is prejudiced towards the” governing division.”

Last year, the main opposition party wrote to Zuckerberg twice, airing concerns about the impartiality of Facebook’s India staff. This came after The Wall Street Journal reported that the company’s Policy Director for India, South, and Central Asia, Ankhi Das, had” opposed applying hate- speech rules” to at least four individualities and groups linked to the BJP, citing business imperatives, although they had been “flagged internally for promoting or sharing in violence.”

Das declared his departure from Facebook in October of last year. Congress’s new letter comes after allegations that Facebook’s operation ignored repeated internal red signals over its India operations between 2018 and 2020.

The Indian Express reported on Friday that Facebook’s global crew, which is in charge of policing hate speech, has been slashed due to a swell in provoking and divisive content.

In his letter to Zuckerberg, Congress’s social media director Rohan Gupta drew Zuckerberg’s attention to what he called” apparent and egregious bias that your company has shown in our country toward the ruling distribution despite their predilection for partaking hate speech, misinformation, fake news, and seditious content on your platform. “A plenitude of substantiation has been bared over the former two years that points to your company’s negligence in policing hate speech and purposefully ignoring internal documents pressing concerns about the same issues. Not only have your staff refocused out that the AI in your platform is inadequate for detecting conversational languages, but your crew here has also failed to make up fundamental keyword recognition for problematic content,” he stated. “With over 370 million druggies, India is one of your major requests, and it’s incredibly terrible that your establishment continues to prioritize its prioritize interests over the lives and safety of your customers.” I highly encourage you to launch an internal disquisition into Facebook India’s operations and make the results public,” he added.

Congress technology and data cell chairman Praveen Chakravarty reaffirmed the party’s demand for a Joint Parliamentary Committee disquisition into Facebook India’s actions during a press conference with Gupta.

According to Gupta, Facebook’s” cost-cutting approach to hate review” has redounded in a” dramatic and quick growth of such content over the former two years. “The American technology business is manipulating the world’s largest democracy. “This is about the sanctity of our democracy, not about the Congress Party or the BJP or even politics. This is a story about India and the Indian people. The Indian Parliament, which is tagged by the people, is responsible for taking action on this matter.” A Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) must be established to delve this problem, as we’ve formerly requested,” he stated.

He said the Parliamentary Standing Committee should invite Facebook and other executives to probe the matter, adding that regulations confining Facebook and WhatsApp in India should be legislated.