Consulting an accident attorney in Houston: Check this guide!

More than 3,200 fatal motor vehicle crashes were reported in Texas in 2019. This is higher than most states in the US. Unfortunately, a lot of accident victims do not get the compensation they deserve. If you were injured in a car crash in Houston because of the other driver’s disregard for safety, consider filing a third-party insurance claim with their insurer. Texas is a fault state, which means that the at-fault party is liable for your losses. In your best interest, you may want to consult a Houston car accident attorney for legal representation and advice. Check this guide below to find relevant details.

Top reasons for hiring an injury lawyer

The simplest reason to hire an attorney would be to get advice on your accident claim. You should definitely lawyer up if

Your injuries are severe and likely to impact your ability to earn in the future

You have suffered serious property or vehicle damage

You also had a share in the fault

You don’t know how to deal with an insurance claim

You are unsure of the sequence of events

There was more than one party at fault

There was a commercial truck involved

Questions for an accident lawyer in Houston

Texas follows the modified comparative fault rule. If you were partly at fault for the crash, your settlement would be reduced proportionately as per your share in the fault. Insurance companies often use this as an excuse to reduce settlements and deny claims. When you meet an injury lawyer in Houston, make sure to ask questions like –

How frequently do you deal with accident claims?

Have you represented clients in court for accident lawsuits in particular?

What can I expect in a settlement?

Do you expect the case to end up in a trial?

What is your experience with the insurance company?

What are the merits and demerits of my claim?

My claim was denied. What can I do now?

Can you share details of your top cases and landmark settlements?

How long would it take to settle the case?

Will you work on my case, or will an associate be assigned?

Can I have direct access to my lawyer?

Will you charge a contingency fee? If yes, what is your fee?

What are the other expenses of the case?

A good accident attorney is your best bet at winning a fair settlement. Also, you have just two years to file an injury lawsuit in Texas as per the statute of limitations. Call an attorney without delay.