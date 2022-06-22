Content Creators on FB and Instagram get a good news from Zuckerberg

Content creators on Facebook and Instagram are happy after reading Mark Zuckerberg’s latest post on Facebook. According to a post on his official Facebook page, Meta CEO announced a slew of measures which will allow creators to earn more from social media platforms.

Meta would hold off any revenue sharing on Facebook and Instagram until 2024. Creators would not have to share revenue for paid online events, Subscriptions, Badges, Bulletin etc.

Another announcement is that creator can give their paying subscribers on other platforms access to subscriber-only Facebook Groups.

Facebook Stars, a feature through which content creators can monetize their streams, will be now opening up to anyone who will be eligible. This can ensure more people can monetize and start earning from their Reels, live, or videos.

Content creators can get access to a new feature named Reels Play Bonus on Facebook. This will enable them to post their content on multiple platforms under meta and monetize all of them.

Another major announcement by Zuckerberg was about the introduction of NFTs on Facebook and Instagram. He detailed in the Facebook post that soon creators from around the world can post their NFTs on Instagram.

In the beginning, only a small group of creators in the United States will have access to the test with NFTs. But soon, every creator around the world can use the feature to cross-post their NFTs on both Facebook and Instagram.

The final announcement was about a new feature named creator marketplace.

Instagram will have a new place named Creator’s Marketplace, where creators can get discovered, and their content will be paid for. Using the same marketplace, creators can also enter into new partnerships and collaborations with other brands, which increases the scope for revenue.

About Meta –

Meta Platforms, Inc. formerly known as Facebook, Inc. is a tech company based in California, USA. Meta owns famous social media and instant messaging apps such as Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp.

Founded 18 years ago in Massachusetts, Meta is one of the most valuable tech companies in the world.

Other products and services offered by Meta include Facebook Watch, Facebook Portal, Messenger and Mappilary to name a few.