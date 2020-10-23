CoolSculpting Benefits and Costs

According to The American Society of Plastic Surgeons, 265,000 Americans underwent minimally invasive fat removal procedures in 2019. The treatments are not designed for obese patients, but rather those near their ideal weight that cannot get rid of stubborn fat. Although there is more than one procedure available, many patients choose CoolSculpting, which is designed to contour the body. It is a convenient outpatient treatment that can be used contour several areas of the body. Costs vary according to where patients live and their treatment plans.

Fat Is Removed Without Surgery

CoolScuplting is an FDA-approved body contouring method that works by freezing fat cells. The process is known as cryolysis and was invented by two doctors. During the procedure, practitioners kill fat cells by freezing them without harming surrounding healthy tissues. The technique is not recommended for those with large areas of fat. It is a solution designed for those within 20 pounds of their ideal weight with body fat that does not respond to diet and exercise.

The cost of CoolSculpting is less than liposuction, which requires anesthesia. CoolSculpting is non-invasive, and doctors make no incisions. However, not everyone is a good candidate, so practitioners offer free consultations. During meetings, doctors evaluate patients, determine whether they qualify, and then discuss treatment options.

Patient Costs Can Vary

Doctors who provide CoolSculpting create unique patient plans based on fat loss goals, the size of treatment areas, and agreed-on terms. Facilities work with patients to give them what they want and still keep costs reasonable. Generally, the smaller the treatment area, the lower the cost. Some patients need more than one session, which will impact the final price. Where patients live also influences the cost. Some areas are more expensive than others, but the average price of a custom treatment ranges from $2,000 to $4,000.

Procedures Work for Several Body Areas

Patients who arrange CoolSculpting commonly want to remove fat from their arms, belly, legs, jawline, or backside. The time and cost to treat various areas differ.

Arms

Patients often have procedures to remove “bingo wings,” or pockets of underarm fat. Per Healthline, the average cost is $650 per arm. Since treatments typically involve both arms, the total is generally about $1,300. Most patients get results with one 35-minute session.

Belly Fat

More patients request belly-fat removal than any other procedure. Fat in the midsection often remains, even with exercise and weight loss. Women are especially prone to the problem because their bodies naturally have more fat, and childbirth leaves millions of women with belly fat.

A procedure costs approximately $1,500 per session, and most patients need two or more sessions to reach their goal. The treatment lasts from 35 to 60 minutes. Unless patients gain weight, the results are permanent. According to Glamour Magazine, the fat that has died will not return, but new fat can grow, so clients who want to retain their new, contoured look need to watch their weight.

Legs and Thighs

Procedures to remove fat from “jiggly” thighs are also popular. Patients can have inner or outer thighs treated or opt for both. CoolSculpting the outer thigh costs about $1,500, while the charge for an inner thigh is around $750. On average, patients pay $4,000 or more to have both thighs done. A single treatment takes about 35 minutes and can produce permanent improvement.

Chin and Neck

Patients who want smoother, more contoured necks and chins often turn to CoolSculpting. Doctors use the procedure to remove “turkey neck” and create a sleek, beautiful neck and jawline. A chin and neck procedure typically lasts approximately 35 minutes and costs about $1,400.

CoolSculpting is a very affordable and convenient way to restore a jawline’s youthful contours. Traditional chin tuck surgeries can run as high as $30,000 and require anesthesia.

The Backside

Doctors can use CoolSculpting to eliminate stubborn fat in the buttocks. The procedure typically costs about $750 per side, so total costs are around $1,500. The procedure takes around an hour for each side, so most patients spend two hours in treatment.

Factors Used to Determine Treatment Costs

Several factors go into calculating the cost of procedures. For one thing, clinics have to invest in costly, specialized equipment. A CoolSculpting machine can run as much as $75,000. Doctors are providing state-of-the-art treatments, and each procedure requires consumable products like disposable cards. These cards often cost between $125 and $275.

Clinics that can treat several body areas often invest in pricey applicators. The number of applicators doctors use on a patient determines the final price. Many clients also need more than one treatment to reach all of their body contouring goals. Doctors use their machines for each procedure and pass the cost on to clients, although most clinics do everything possible to minimize prices.

Providers May Offer Payment Options

Because fat removal is considered cosmetic surgery, insurance does not cover it, but clinics strive to make procedures as affordable as possible. They might offer discounts or financing options.

What to Expect During a Session

During CoolSculpting sessions, practitioners use applicators that are appropriate for the area they are treating. They might use multiple applicators for a patient who is having several procedures. Patients feel a vacuum sensation when devices begin to work. Procedures are not painful, but some patients experience side effects that include discomfort or tingling in the treated area.

Depending on their health, goals, and practitioners’ recommendations, clients may have several procedures in one session. Those who plan extensive contouring may need to return for additional treatments.

Recovery time after procedures is minimal, but many patients do not go to work the same day to avoid the stress of working after a medical procedure. Some clients experience mild side effects like numbness or discomfort, but they disappear quickly.

Treatments produce some immediate improvement, but it takes a few months to see the full results. That is because fat cells continue to die over time and the body flushes them out.

Non-invasive fat removal has become a popular method of body contouring. Many people choose the CoolSculpting technique because it is quick, convenient, and effective. Doctors routinely use the procedure to improve arm, leg, belly, jawline, and backside contours. Treatments are more affordable, less painful, and require less recovery time than options like liposuction.