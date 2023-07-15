 Credit Suisse Inquiry to Keep Files Secret for 50 Years Raises Concerns Among Swiss Historians

The parliamentary investigation into the collapse of Credit Suisse has raised eyebrows as it was revealed that the files related to the inquiry will remain confidential for 50 years. This extended period of secrecy, outlined in a parliamentary committee document, has sparked concerns among Swiss historians. The move aims to ensure a high level of confidentiality but has generated criticism due to the potential hindrance it poses to future research on the 2023 banking crisis.

Investigation’s Focus and Powers:

The investigation primarily focuses on the actions of the Swiss government, financial regulator, and central bank in the lead-up to the emergency takeover of Credit Suisse by UBS in March. It is the fifth inquiry of its kind in the country’s modern history and is conducted by a committee of lawmakers with extensive powers. The committee has the authority to summon the Swiss cabinet, finance ministry, and other state bodies for questioning.

Extended Protection Period:

The parliamentary committee’s strategy paper on communication policy states that after the investigation is completed, the files will be handed over to the Swiss Federal Archives with an extended protection period of 50 years. This decision has drawn attention due to its departure from the usual 30-year period. The heightened interest surrounding the investigation among the public and the potential significance of the Credit Suisse files for future research have triggered concerns among Swiss historians.

Historical Research Implications:

The Swiss Society for History, through its president Sacha Zala, expressed worries about the extended period of confidentiality. Zala emphasized the value of accessing the Credit Suisse files for scientific investigation into the 2023 banking crisis. In a letter to the commission head, Isabelle Chassot, Zala suggested that the archives should be made accessible once an appropriate protection period has expired, allowing for historical research under specified conditions.

Confidentiality and Consequences:

During its first regular meeting in Bern, the committee emphasized the strict confidentiality surrounding its proceedings. This includes interviews with bankers and extends to all participants, not just the commission members. The committee stressed that breaches of confidentiality could impede its work, damage its credibility, and potentially have negative repercussions for the Swiss financial center.

The decision to keep the files of the Credit Suisse inquiry confidential for 50 years has raised concerns among Swiss historians, who fear it may hinder future research on the 2023 banking crisis. While the extended protection period aims to ensure confidentiality, the Swiss Society for History has urged the possibility of making the archives accessible under appropriate conditions once the period expires. As the investigation progresses, the level of secrecy maintained by the committee will be closely watched, considering its potential impact on historical understanding and the credibility of the Swiss financial center.

Switzerland has a long-standing tradition of historical research and access to archives, enabling scholars to examine and learn from past events. The ability to study previous financial crises and their repercussions has played a vital role in shaping financial regulations and practices. By imposing a 50-year confidentiality period, the Credit Suisse inquiry risks limiting the understanding of the crisis and hampering future efforts to prevent similar events.

Critics argue that historical research should not be hindered, especially in cases of public interest and significant national impact. They advocate for a balance between confidentiality and the accessibility of archival records for researchers, enabling them to shed light on the causes, consequences, and lessons learned from the collapse of Credit Suisse.

Conclusion

The Swiss parliament’s refusal to comment on the matter raises concerns about the justification for the extended protection period. It becomes essential for the authorities to ensure that such decisions are made with careful consideration, taking into account the potential implications for historical understanding, public trust, and the future stability of the financial sector.

As the parliamentary investigation into the collapse of Credit Suisse progresses, it remains to be seen whether any adjustments will be made to the confidentiality period. Balancing the need for confidentiality with the preservation of historical knowledge is a complex task that requires open dialogue and careful consideration of the long-term impact on research, governance, and accountability.

