Cruise, GM partner with Microsoft to commercialize their cars

Self-driving vehicle creator Cruise and larger part investor General Motors Co said on Tuesday they would collaborate with Microsoft Corp to popularize driverless self-driving vehicles.

Microsoft will join General Motors, Honda Motor Co, and institutional financial specialists in consolidated new value speculation of more than $2 billion in Cruise, bringing the post-cash valuation of Cruise to $30 billion.

The journey will utilize Azure, Microsoft’s distributed computing stage, for its self-driving vehicles.

Microsoft’s Chief Executive Officer Satya Nadella said in an assertion. That as Cruise and GM’s favored cloud, they will apply the force of Azure to help them scale and make independent transportation standards.

GM will work with Microsoft to quicken the automaker’s digitization activities, including computerized reasoning, and investigate occasions to smooth out tasks across advanced inventory chains and bring new portability administrations to clients quicker.