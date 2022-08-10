Crypto bank Nuri files for insolvency: user funds are safe

A German crypto bank Nuri, files for insolvency due to the current macroeconomic conditions of the market, Celsius, and other crypto companies’ insolvency. However, Nuri promised the user funds were safe and the services offered to them would continue to function as normal. So, if you are among the 500k users on Nuri, you can withdraw your funds without any trouble.

Crypto bank Nuri files for insolvency

The bank was a popular crypto startup in Germany, and despite having such a huge user base of 500k, they were unable to withstand the bear market. Nuri filed for insolvency on August 9 and stressed the fact that customer funds and investments are safe. The company also said that there is high usage and traffic for withdrawal of funds from their platform, so some customers are facing difficulty.

Nuri doesn’t have direct access to its customer’s fiat and crypto holdings. This is because of its partnership with Solarisbank AG, which holds the funds for Nuri. The crypto bank has outsourced the custody of crypto and banking with Solaris.

Due to this partnership, user funds are not affected as Solaris doesn’t have any liquidity problems. This allows Nuri to undergo restructuring to provide its services in the future and even in the present, said the company.

Why did Nuri take this step?

The crypto bank was founded in 2015 and started offering savings accounts, investment baskets dubbed pots, and trading services. They were growing quite steadily however the macroeconomic situation in 2022 has strained their liquidity to a major extent. So, they have taken the step of temporary insolvency to restructure the company and not go bankrupt completely.

When a person or business is unable to pay creditors as their payments are due, this situation is known as an insolvency. It is likely that an insolvent corporation or individual will engage in informal agreements with creditors, such as putting up alternative payment arrangements, before engaging in insolvency procedures. A decrease in cash inflow, an increase in expenses, or poor cash management can all lead to insolvency.

Do you think we will see more platforms go bankrupt or file for insolvency in 2022? And what do you think companies should do to keep user funds safe like Nuri did? Let us know in the comments below. Also, if you found our content informative, do like and share it with your friends.

Also Read: Iran places its first import order by paying with crypto.