Crypto.com new purchase rebate rules for different cardholders

Crypto.com Card’s tiers for users.

Crypto.com is one of the most talked about crypto lending platforms in the cryptocurrency market. It has been making huge inroads in developing the crypto market and help the users with all kinds of issues that they face in payments and any such activity that includes payments. Recently, the company also went on to integrate giant payment system Google Pay, to provide customers with an added option for payment. It is scheduled to launch next week. In the same vision to enable users a variety of options, crypto.com also has different type of cards which can be linked to debit or credit cards of the users.

There are a number of options for crypto.com users to select a card among the different tier of cards that Crypto.com has to offer. The first in the lot is the Midnight Blue card, which is acquired by the customer free of cost. The second in line is Ruby Steel, which is valued at $400. There are two options in the third lot. One of them is Royal Indigo and the second one is Jade Green. Both of them are valued at $4000. The fourth option consists of Frosted Rose Gold and Icy White cards, that are available at $40,000. The final and the most premium card, Obsidian card is available to the customer at $400,000.

There are various benefits that are accrued to different tiers of cards. Let’s have a look at them.

To satisfy the customers needs, crypto.com has come up with addition benefits that are accrued to different tiers of cards. Some of the added benefits are:

Your Travel – In Style: This will offer customers a 10% rebate on each expedition they make. Your Music: The users who own a Spotify standard account will be applicable for a 100% rebate. Your Movies: The basic subscription plan of Netflix gets a 100% rebate. Best Spending rewards: No minimum or maximum expenditure requirements; up to 5% of purchases made domestically or abroad will be reimbursed.

Let’s have a look at the updated CRO for USD

Key points for Purchase rebate (drafted on 23rd July)

Recently, crypto.com has amended few of the benefits to a certain tier of card holders. According to Crypto.com, Jade Green, Toyal Indigo, and Ruby Steel cardholders, who activate the card before 23-07-2022, will enjoy purchase rebate benefits for an added six months.

Writer’s Analysis:

Crypto.com is one of those companies, which is thinking on its feet to provide that extra bit to its customers. Though the market condition derailed the company from its vision, help from FTX has surely reassured the company and the company is sweating it out to make the best use of the opportunity.

Please share this article with your friends if you like it.