Crypto exchange backed by Fidelity, Schwab, Citadel launched

A new crypto exchange has launched with the backing of major financial institutions Fidelity Investments, Charles Schwab, and Citadel. The crypto exchange, backed by Fidelity, Schwab, and Citadel, aims to provide a secure and regulated platform for trading digital assets, signaling a growing acceptance and adoption of cryptocurrencies by traditional finance players. With an initial offering of four cryptocurrencies, the exchange is poised to make a significant impact on the evolving crypto landscape. The crypto exchange has launched with four Cryptocurrencies and after the conclusion the funding round.

EDX Crypto Exchange Debuts in the Market

In an announcement made on Tuesday, EDX Markets revealed the successful inauguration of its digital asset market crypto exchange backed by Fidelity, Schwab, and Citadel, along with the completion of an investment round involving new equity partners. These updates were confirmed by both the official announcement and the exchange’s website.

“Products traded on EDX include bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), litecoin (LTC), and bitcoin cash (BCH).”

According to the announcement, EDX presents a distinctive, non-custodial approach aimed at reducing conflicts of interest. Additionally, the platform has introduced a retail-exclusive quote for the crypto markets, enabling participants to enjoy improved pricing for orders originating from retail investors. The company also has plans to introduce EDX clearing later this year, which will facilitate the settlement of trades executed on EDX Markets.

Diverse Group of Strategic and Founding Investors Support EDX Markets’ Vision

EDX Markets made its debut at a time when the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is intensifying its crackdown on unregistered cryptocurrency trading platforms and securities tokens. Notably, the SEC has recently levied charges against Coinbase, a crypto exchange listed on Nasdaq, for multiple violations of securities laws. Furthermore, SEC Chairman Gary Gensler has expressed the view that, with the exception of Bitcoin (BTC), all other crypto tokens are considered securities.

EDX Markets enjoys the support of enthusiastic backers who remain optimistic about the future of the US crypto industry, despite regulatory uncertainties. Blackrock, the world’s largest asset manager, made headlines last week by filing with the SEC to launch a Bitcoin trust. Many experts interpret this move as an application for a bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF), an investment vehicle that the SEC has consistently denied approval for thus far.

The crypto exchange backed by Fidelity, Schwab, and Citadel, backed by prominent financial institutions, marks a significant milestone in the growing acceptance and adoption of cryptocurrencies in the traditional finance sector. The exchange offers a secure and regulated platform for trading digital assets, with an initial focus on four major cryptocurrencies.

By receiving support from industry giants, EDX Markets has gained credibility and trust within the crypto space. The integration of traditional financial services, including the option to link bank accounts and facilitate seamless fund transfers, aims to make cryptocurrency investments more accessible and convenient for both retail and institutional investors.

While EDX Markets launches amidst increased regulatory scrutiny on unregistered cryptocurrency platforms and securities tokens by the SEC, its establishment signifies a growing recognition of the need for compliant and regulated cryptocurrency exchanges. The support from major financial players and the filing of a bitcoin trust by Blackrock indicate continued optimism and interest in the US crypto industry, even in the face of regulatory uncertainties.

As the exchange begins its journey, it holds the potential to shape the future of the cryptocurrency market and contribute to the mainstream adoption of digital assets. With a focus on security, regulation, and user experience, this collaboration between traditional finance and the crypto industry sets a positive trajectory for the evolving landscape of digital asset trading.

