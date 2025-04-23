Donald Trump’s return to the presidency came with one of the most expensive inaugural events in U.S. history. Among the many donors, cryptocurrency companies stood out. A recent report has revealed that crypto firms and individuals connected to the industry contributed over $85 million to Trump’s second inaugural committee. These donations raise questions about whether the donors received anything in return, especially since many of them have benefited from decisions made during Trump’s current term in office.

At least 15 crypto-related firms or executives donated more than $100,000 each to the committee. The final total from the sector reached more than $85 million, a large share of the $239 million collected for the January inauguration. Some of the most well-known companies in the industry were on the list, including Ripple Labs, Robinhood, Coinbase, Uniswap, Kraken, Crypto.com, and Consensys.

In the months following the inauguration, several of these companies saw investigations and lawsuits against them either dropped or settled by federal regulators. Some critics say these outcomes raise questions about whether these donations played a role in influencing federal actions.

The SEC had previously opened investigations or lawsuits against multiple crypto firms. After Trump returned to office, many of these probes were quietly resolved. Whether or not this was due to the donations, it is clear that Trump’s administration has taken a different approach to crypto regulation. Circle, for instance, moved forward with a public listing, crediting the new administration’s policies for the decision. Galaxy Digital also received key regulatory approval, which allowed it to reorganise and prepare for a listing on the NASDAQ.

Other donors benefited in different ways. Crypto.com and ONDO reportedly formed financial partnerships with businesses linked to the Trump family. Some firms, such as Multicoin and Paradigm, received invitations to the Trump administration’s “Crypto Summit,” while others with major influence, like the Ethereum Foundation, were left out. These developments have led to growing accusations within the crypto community of favouritism and corruption.

Although there is no formal proof that the donations directly caused the benefits, the timing and pattern of events have caused concern. Critics argue that this creates the appearance of a system where money can buy access, or at least more favourable treatment. As investigations fade and regulation shifts, Trump’s relationship with the crypto industry is being watched closely.