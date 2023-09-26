Crypto influencer Bitboy Arrested During YouTube Livestream

Renowned Crypto influencer Bitboy was arrested. The real name of this crypto influencer is Ben Armstrong, who found himself in hot water with the law while live streaming on YouTube. The incident unfolded during one of his highly anticipated cryptocurrency market analysis sessions, leaving his followers and the crypto community stunned and bewildered.

During a YouTube livestream, cryptocurrency influencer Ben Armstrong, previously recognized as BitBoy Crypto, was apprehended by law enforcement. Earlier in the day, Armstrong had announced his plans to go live on YouTube from an extraordinary location. Armstrong’s initial intention was to confront an individual named Carlos Diaz in an attempt to recover his Lamborghini. However, the situation took an unexpected turn when he found himself being detained by the police. Furthermore, authorities uncovered illicit narcotics within BitBoy’s vehicle during the course of their investigation

BitBoy Removed From His Own Firm

This latest development comes in the wake of a decision made in August by the BitBoy Crypto platform to distance itself from its namesake founder. Hit Network, the parent company, pointed to concerns related to substance abuse problems and financial challenges affecting its employees as the key factors behind the separation.

At present, Ben Armstrong is pursuing legal action against Hit Network, alleging that they plotted to seize control of his company through a coup. Notably, Carlos Diaz, the individual whom BitBoy confronted during the livestream, is said to have connections with Hit Network, the entity responsible for overseeing the BitBoy Crypto platform.

BitBoy Alleges That Hit Network Made Threats on His Life

As previously noted, Ben Armstrong has alleged that executives from Hit Network issued threats of harm towards both himself and his spouse.

In the livestream, Armstrong passionately claimed that his actions were motivated by a profound concern for his safety, emphatically declaring, “I have lived in constant fear for my life for far too long… I will truly appreciate the arrival of law enforcement.” He maintained the livestream even while being interrogated by the police, revealing that he did not possess a weapon at the moment but did acknowledge the presence of one in his vehicle.

Moreover, the case highlights the risks associated with online personalities wielding significant influence. The boundary between entertainment and financial advice in the crypto world can be blurred, leading to potential legal and ethical pitfalls.

As the legal proceedings unfold and the cryptocurrency community watches with bated breath, the BitBoy Crypto saga serves as a stark reminder of the importance of accountability and adherence to the law. The outcomes of Armstrong’s legal battles and the impact on his career remain uncertain, but one thing is clear: the cryptocurrency industry will continue to evolve, and those within it must adapt to a changing landscape where compliance, ethics, and responsibility take center stage. Only then can the community collectively move forward toward a more trustworthy and sustainable future.

In the unfolding saga surrounding Ben Armstrong, formerly known as BitBoy Crypto, the cryptocurrency community has been gripped by a series of shocking events that have sent ripples through both the digital asset space and the broader online influencer landscape. Crypto influencer Bitboy was arrested during a YouTube livestream, the subsequent allegations of threats made against him by Hit Network executives and the revelation of narcotics in his vehicle have left many questions unanswered and the community deeply divided. This incident underscores the need for greater transparency and ethical conduct within the cryptocurrency industry. As cryptocurrencies gain mainstream attention, regulatory scrutiny intensifies, and investors become more discerning, it is imperative that influencers and market participants operate with integrity, adhering to legal guidelines and promoting responsible practices.

