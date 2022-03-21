Crypto mining made easy for everyone

Crypto mining has been developed as a way to mine cryptocurrency by using rented cloud computing power without having the need to install or directly run any related software or hardware. People can remotely participate in cryptocurrency mining by opening an account and paying a minimal cost. Thus, cloud mining firms have made mining more accessible and profitable for a larger group of people.

Traditionally, mining can be a tedious process that can be expensive and time-consuming for an individual, it is also a difficult area to break into for a novice or beginner without the correct how-know. Cloud mining firms that provide a server that is already set up make the process of cloud mining very easy and open to anyone who wants to become a miner.

Minedollars is one such platform and it has launched a new campaign that rewards all users with a sign-up bonus of $10 that can be withdrawn immediately. The cloud mining platform also offers a referral program where you get a 3% commission for referring friends and family.

What is Minedollars?

Minedollars is a cloud mining platform that was created in 2020 and allows anyone to start crypto mining without the need for any technical skill or knowledge. The company has data centers in different parts of the world, including Asia, Europe, and America. The mining farms’ location is in regions with cheap electricity costs and allows Minedollars to offer low cloud mining fees.

Users on Minedollars earn profits daily and can start with a minimum deposit of $100. The average profitability starts from 121% and can go up to 156% depending upon the type of miners.

Mining using Minedollars

The mining process is made easy using Minedollars, users just need to create an account and verify their identity. After this, they are ready to start renting a miner and make an investment.

Once this is done, users can earn a passive income on their investment and also monitor the statistics, they can also withdraw their earnings. The entire registration process is quick and users can rent a miner and start earning almost instantly. Users can also control their miners easily with their mobile phones or desktops.

The $100 investment offers a reward of $6 within a contract period of 3 days. Minedollars offers other mining plans with different periods and rewards.Investing $420 offers a reward of $64 within a contract period of 7 days while Investing $1200 comes with a bonus of $380 within 14 days. At the end of the contract period, you can immediately withdraw your capital and profit or increase the capital for long-term investments. Minedollars offers full guarantee of principal and interests for each investment.

Security regulations

Minedollars follows FCA (Financial Conduct Authority) regulation and also operates under CySEC (Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission) and ASIC (Australian Securities and Investments Commission). The FCA regulates financial services, firms, and markets for the fair treatment of consumers.

In conclusion, Minedollars is the perfect crypto mining platform for crypto enthusiasts that want to increase their earning opportunities. It offers full guarantee for all investments and has a team of qualified analysts and experts working daily to ensure consistent customer rewards.

For more information check out their website:http://minedollars.com.