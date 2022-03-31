Crypto regulation needs a lot more work says IMF

With the rise in popularity and adoption of cryptocurrencies, the need for a crypto regulation is also rising. However, we cannot say that even one nation or organization has come up with a solid regulatory framework for the same. Therefore, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said that crypto regulation needs a lot more work.

IMF chief on crypto regulations

In a recent Live podcast, Kristalina Georgieva and Gita Gopinath (Deputy Managing Director, IMF) were asked what they think the government’s approach should be towards crypto regulation.

Kristalina answers the question by saying that the first step is to categorize cryptocurrencies into different buckets. First are assets like Bitcoin; secondly, we have stablecoins; and finally, there are Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs). She further added that it’s time that the topic of regulations translates into proper policies. Kristalina also said that the goal of the IMF is to connect different CBDCs to prevent harm to the world economy.

Gita Gopinath on regulations

The IMF Deputy Managing Director, Gita Gopinath, also sees the need for more work in the regulatory space. She talked about the rise in the use of cryptocurrency in the recent war between Russia and Ukraine. At the same time, Gita shares that emerging markets and developing nations are at the forefront of its adoption. Hence, the need for crypto regulation is at its peak.

In countries where financial inclusion is not great, and there is a huge unbanked population, crypto can play an important role there. Gita says that it is difficult to estimate how much the war has boosted the use of cryptocurrencies. But it is a sound adoption that countries will be more inclined towards the development of their CBDCs due to the same. All in all, this is going to be another solid development for crypto. Just a vital take here would be to make sure regulations prevent evasions of capital risk flow restrictions in developing economies.

