Currently, DuckDuckGo prevents Google sign-in pop-ups on all websites

By removing what it views as an irritation and a privacy concern for its customers, DuckDuckGo apps and extensions now disable Google Sign-in pop-ups. It is disabled on all its apps and browser extensions.

In addition to a search engine that prioritizes privacy, DuckDuckGo now provides email, mobile apps, and data-security-focused browser extensions. Additionally, a macOS-only standalone web browser presently in beta is being developed.

Today, the business declared that all of its browser extensions, including Chrome, Firefox, Brave, and Microsoft Edge apps. They will now actively prevent websites from displaying Google sign-in prompts.

For ease and centralized control, Google provides this single sign-on option on websites. So users can sign in to new platforms using their Google account.

Simply put, users may check in with Google when the option is available and skip the headache rather than creating new accounts and managing several passwords on different websites.

The drawback of this method for users is that Google can track the websites and apps users sign into.

DuckDuckGo claims that despite Google’s explicit statement that “Data from Sign In With Google is not used for marketing or other non-security purposes.” Google still collects data, as evidenced by their tests.

Allowing Google to link your account to your browsing history is also “another way for Google to track users without them realizing,” the business added. The update is currently accessible on Firefox, Chrome, Brave, and Microsoft Edge extensions, as well as DuckDuckGo for Android, iOS, and Mac.

About DuckDuckGo

The new Google ad tracking system was criticized by DuckDuckGo last year. As it puts users in groups based on their browsing history. In addition, any website can use that group ID to target and fingerprint them. In order to give a more private way to follow consumers and provide them with adverts, Google has introduced FLoC technology.

Online tracking is sometimes annoying. For example, ads for the same pair of shoes follow you for the following few weeks. It happens after you spend five minutes looking for them. So you might occasionally want a little privacy when using the internet. Here’s DuckDuckGo, a search engine that promises to protect your internet privacy and keep your search behavior private.

Other private browsers, like Brave, prevent trackers and third-party cookies from observing your online activities. However, DuckDuckGo sees itself as a direct rival to Google Search, complete with a mobile app. Moreover, extensions for Chrome, Firefox, Safari, and other browsers. In addition, DuckDuckGo has increased its investment in an advertising campaign.