A customer journey map (CJM) is one or several schemes that include stages that consumers pass when interacting with a company. According to LinkedIn, over 67% of modern customer experience specialists employ or have used CJM. And about 90% of those professionals reported that customer journey mapping affects their enterprises positively. So, how to make an efficient CJM?

Defining Customer Touchpoints Within the Customer Journey Mapping Process

As indicated in the latest Oberlo report, nearly 33% of people worldwide shop online today. That is why business owners strive to discover the best interaction points within each CJM stage exactly on the internet. They call them digital customer touchpoints.

Online Interaction Points Within the Awareness Stage

Here, it should be noted the following digital touchpoints:

website – promote your site on the internet so that online shoppers can find it in the first search results page by using relevant queries;

public networks – create a catchy corporate page on social media, post helpful texts, and make chatbots to attract more prospects;

thematic online portals – place outreach texts, inserting links to your website.

Hire corresponding specialists to make the mentioned points even more effective.

Digital Touchpoints Within the Engagement Stage

Here, you should engage sales managers to pull prospects further down the funnel. Experts recommend changing customer service apps to more efficient ones at this stage of the customer journey map. It’s better to use reputable platforms (like Help Desk Migration) to move client service data. Specialists also advise creating a comprehensive product catalog.

Touchpoints Within Evaluation and Purchase Stages

Check if your goods or services have comprehensive descriptions and positive comments. Furthermore, make sure to match all terms as well as work schedules noted in product specifications or SLAs.

A Customer Made a Purchase, What’s Next?

You should encourage consumers to make more buys. For example, offer customers reward points or discounts for making the next purchases. Specialists also recommend sending marketing emails (for instance, helpful tips or letters with insights). You may find more details about the retention and advocacy stages in the blog at help-desk-migration.com. Good luck!

