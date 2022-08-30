Customers’ Reviews About iMind: Video-Conferencing Service for Online Training, Webinars and Remote Support

Are you looking for the ideal video conferencing solution? It is the right solution. These days, people all over the world are faced with the need to join a work meeting, study, attend a conference room and hire employees online. Apart from that, it is also important to keep in touch with friends and family. In order to maintain a healthy relationship with everyone, even at a distance, you need to choose a platform that organizes quality online communication and is comfortable for everyone.

Whether you’re looking for a video conferencing tool for your personal or company and a chat service for your business, here’s how iMind, the standout video conferencing tool for companies with tons of iMind reviews, comes to you.

iMind’s video conferencing platform from the USA is a great solution for one-to-one meetings and for small teams. It enables audio and video conferencing. Worth noting that during COVID-19, many companies offered to work from home. So iMind.com helps to plan daily meetings and conference calls with employees.

What Options Does iMind Provide?

Being a user of the iMind meeting tool, you’re guaranteed to have numerous opportunities for communication and management. Here’s a look at what they can do to meet your needs:

up to 24 hours of group meetings;

automatic speaker detection;

unrestricted cloud storage;

absence of uninvited participants ;

available plans to upgrade your account;

private and group rooms;

recording of online calls;

room creation and management is simple;

a comfortable conversation environment thanks to noise suppression;

visible authentication to keep your call safe from unexpected visitors;

volume limit setting for invitees;

sharing screen ;

online chat is available in Pro plan.

So iMind.com offers you a wealth of remote communication options, and you choose the duration and other features for yourself.

Getting started with iMind is as easy and quick as you can imagine. It makes your calls and meetings efficient and seamless.

Free plan vs Pro plan: Significant Differences

On the iMind platform, there are four plans. So let’s break down in more detail which plan is right for you:

To have group meetings for up to 100 participants , unlimited recording and screen sharing, and no need to manage licenses and user rights, a Free plan is right for you.

If you want to extend the functionality to custom branding, have group and private rooms and unlimited room URLs, then go with the Pro plan.

For personalized subdomains, unlimited record storage time, and storage connectivity via WebDAV in addition to all the features mentioned in the previous plan – get a business account.

If you want priority support and on-premises delivery and cloud localization you will benefit from an Enterprise plan.

The main thing is to define your goals. Then the choice can be made without much effort.

Features of Getting Started with iMind

It is easy to get started with the iMind app:

Visit the website or install the app. Sign in by choosing the best registration option. Make a new room by entering its name. Receive the link and share it with your invitees.

The highlights are ready! Next, explore the functions using the various options provided and experience a comfortable working session.

Why do iMind Reviews Receive High Ratings from Customers in the United States?

And what do people in the United States talk about this video conferencing tool? From the feedback, the main thing they like is the quality of sound and video calls. Certainly, there are many other important features available on the platform, but the main ones are still video and sound. They also highlight the ease of use. You don’t have to register or download anything. All you have to do is create or get a link, click on it, and start talking.

However, please note that if you are a conference creator, you will need to register and create a URL.

Reviews from users make iMind the best choice on the market.

The U.S.A. platform is therefore an ideal choice for consumers with all needs. It offers several pricing plans. Therefore, customers with different financial means can choose the best one. In addition, most of the features of iMind are free of charge. Hence, the platform is suitable even for students. And if you’re looking for secure software, iMind is your choice.