Daqo New Energy (DQ) Q4 Earnings and Revenues

Daqo New Energy (DQ) emerged with a quarterly income of $1.94 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.34 per share. This analyzes to income of $0.96 per share a year prior. These figures are adapted to non-repeating things.

This quarterly report addresses a profit shock of – 17.09%. A quarter prior, it was normal that this sunlight-powered charger parts producer would post a profit of $3.11 per share when it really created an income of $3.81, conveying an astonishment of 22.51%.

Throughout the last four quarters, the organization has outperformed the agreement EPS assesses twice.

Daqo, which has a place with the Zacks Chemical – Specialty industry, posted incomes of $395.55 million for the quarter finished December 2021, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 22.49%. This thinks about to year-prior incomes of $247.73 million. The organization has topped agreement income gauges twice in the course of the last four quarters.

The supportability of the stock’s prompt cost development in light of the as of late delivered numbers and future income assumptions will generally rely upon the executives’ editorial on the profit call.

Daqo shares have added around 6.5% since the start of the year versus the S&P 500’s downfall of – 8%.

What’s Next for Daqo? While Daqo has beaten the market up to this point this year, the inquiry that comes to financial backers’ brains is: what’s next for the stock?

There are no simple responses to this key inquiry, however, one dependable measure that can assist financial backers with tending to this is the organization’s income viewpoint. Not exclusively does this incorporate current agreement income assumptions for the approaching quarter(s), yet in addition how these assumptions have changed of late.

Experimental examination shows a solid relationship between’s close term stock developments and patterns in income gauge corrections. Financial backers can track such amendments without anyone else or depend on an attempted and-tried rating device, which has a noteworthy history of tackling the force of profit gauge corrections.

In front of this income discharge, the gauge updates pattern for Daqo: ideal. While the size and course of gauge corrections could change following the organization’s simply delivered profit report, the current status converts into a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) for the stock. Thus, the offers are relied upon to outflank the market soon. You can see the total rundown of the present (Strong Buy) stocks here.

It will be fascinating to perceive how assesses for the approaching quarters and current fiscal year change in the not-so-distant future. The current agreement EPS gauge is $4.49 on $989.9 million in incomes for the approaching quarter and $14.26 on $2.6 billion in incomes for the current monetary year.

Financial backers ought to be aware of the way that the standpoint for the business can substantially affect the presentation of the stock also. As far as the Zacks Industry Rank, Chemical – Specialty is right now in the top 40% of the 250. Our examination shows that the top half of the Zacks-positioned businesses beat the base half by a variable of more than 2 to 1.

Another stock from a similar industry, H. B. Fuller (FUL), is yet to report results for the quarter finished February 2022.

This glues organization is relied upon to post a quarterly profit of $0.73 per share in its impending report, which addresses a year-more than year change of +10.6%. The agreement EPS gauge for the quarter has stayed unaltered in the course of the most recent 30 days.

H. B. Fuller’s incomes are relied upon to be $817.04 million, up 12.6% from the year-prior quarter.