DaveAI secured Pre-series Funding Led By Mumbai Angels and others

DaveAI, an AI-based sales augmentation platform, has now secured an undisclosed amount in its Pre-Series round of funding backed by the Mumbai Angels Network.

The round also saw participation from the IIIT Technology Venture Partners, GVH Accelerator, and others.

The patent-pending platform uses the Empathetic AI with a blend of technologies like the NLP and Speech, visualization, facial detection, and a multi-dimensional affinity engine.

Speaking on the investment, Sriram, Co-founder, and CEO, DaveAI said,

“We are pleased to be backed by investors who understand the technology and believe that world-class deep technology products can be built in India. DaveAI is an enterprise-grade AI platform for creating the next generation of sales experiences. This investment will help us enter new markets and sustain this growth at a global scale.”