Dead Space Remake has gone gold, Montreal-based developer Motive Studio has also detailed more about the game’s new Intensity Director System. We also saw reports of the dev team complimenting their intensity director system.

Motive Studio has also revealed that Dead Space Remake will be taking advantage of the power of Frostbite and the new-generation consoles, offering an incredible level of visual fidelity, as well as many improvements in the game experience, while staying faithful to Dead Space. It seems like the Dead Space remake is going to take full advantage of its Frostbite game engine, and combined with the capabilities offered by recent console releases, will deliver an entirely different gaming experience from what we were given with the original game, which came out back in 2008 on platforms at the time. The developers behind the remaster, Motive Studio, have been working diligently on making that experience feel similar, yet dramatically different, from the time when Dead Space first came out all those years ago.

Staying true to the sci-fi survival horror classics’ thrilling vision, the remake delivers enhanced sound and sharp, unsettling visuals, which are meticulously recreated to create a new layer of immersion and quality. Dead Space is set to return, having been rebuilt from the ground up to deliver a deeper, more engrossing experience, which has generated an even greater amount of excitement from fans.

Game studios typically announce that their projects are going gold in order to build excitement among players ahead of the release, and since the long-awaited Dead Space remake is coming next month, fans do not have much longer to get a taste. From what we saw from its first gameplay trailer, everything we knew and loved about Dead Space has been cranked up, with EA going all-out to make it scarier than ever.

WE ARE WHOLE AGAIN. The entire Motive team is excited to announce that Dead Space has gone gold! Thanks to all the fans who supported us this far. See you all on January 27th! pic.twitter.com/ifwcgs4Ofe — Motive (@MotiveStudio) December 15, 2022

As reported by PushSquare, EAs Motive Studio has made the announcement via Twitter, which means EA’s upcoming Dead Space remake is in the final cut, which probably means we will see no delays until Jan. 27.

Shipping means the main production of the game is now complete, and master codes are ready for pressing to disk, and for digital platforms. This means principal development for the game is over, with what is left is bug fixing, which may come up.

So, the main development is complete, and the title can head off to platforms for platform-testing press releases, before coming out to PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S next month. Developer Motive Studio is likely to keep ironing out bugs and polishing up the title even more, which will come in the form of a launch patch or a day-one patch. Developers will continue working hard and will release a day-one patch that will further enhance gameplay. Going gold also means delays are not likely, but they are not impossible, with Cyberpunk 2077 being one of the best examples of a game going gold, yet being delayed in spite of it.