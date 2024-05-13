Looking to score a great deal on the latest Beats Solo 4 headphones? Well, you’re in luck! Both Amazon and Best Buy are currently offering these brand-new cans at a tempting 25% discount. So whether you prefer shopping on Amazon or at Best Buy, you can enjoy the same great savings.

Features of Beats Solo 4 Headphones

Priced at under $150, the Beats Solo 4 headphones offer impressive features that rival even some of the top-tier wireless headphones on the market. With support for Class 1 Bluetooth, you can enjoy an extended range of use without compromising on sound quality. Plus, the lightweight and comfortable design ensures that you can wear them for hours on end without any discomfort.

When it comes to sound quality, the Beats Solo 4 headphones don’t disappoint. With Personalized Spatial Audio and dynamic head tracking, you can immerse yourself in your favorite music or movies like never before. And thanks to the inclusion of both USB-C and a 3.5mm audio jack, you have multiple options for enjoying high-quality audio, whether you’re using a wired or wireless connection.

One of the standout features of the Beats Solo 4 headphones is their compatibility with both iOS and Android devices. Pairing with your smartphone or tablet is a breeze, requiring just a single touch to connect.

Of course, no product is perfect, and the Beats Solo 4 headphones are no exception. One notable omission is the lack of active noise cancellation (ANC). However, if ANC isn’t a deal-breaker for you, the Solo 4 headphones still offer excellent passive isolation, keeping outside noises at bay for an immersive listening experience.

But where the Beats Solo 4 headphones truly shine is in their impressive battery life. With up to 50 hours of playtime on a single charge, you can enjoy your music or podcasts all day long without having to worry about running out of battery. And if you’re in a hurry, just 10 minutes of fast charging will give you up to five hours of playback time, ensuring that you’re never without your favorite tunes for long.

About the Brand

Beats by Dre, commonly known as Beats, stands as a dominant force in the audio industry, renowned for its trendy yet high-performance headphones, earphones, and speakers. Co-founded by music mogul Dr. Dre and record executive Jimmy Iovine in 2006, Beats swiftly ascended to fame by blending top-tier sound quality with chic, fashion-forward designs.

The brand’s meteoric rise was fueled by celebrity endorsements and strategic partnerships, including a landmark acquisition by tech giant Apple in 2014 for a staggering $3 billion. This move solidified Beats’ status and opened new avenues for innovation and growth.

Distinctive for their bass-rich sound profile, Beats products resonate with enthusiasts of hip-hop, pop, and electronic music genres. Beyond sound, they excel in comfort, durability, and intuitive features such as wireless connectivity and noise cancellation.

Driven by a relentless pursuit of innovation and style, Beats continues to redefine audio technology, offering consumers a premium listening experience that transcends boundaries, whether at home or on the move.