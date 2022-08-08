Deals on Smartwatch for Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale – Do checkout

Looking for a great smartwatch for this sale? Here we will be covering the range of latest technology smartwatch products coming for great discounts on the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale for this year.

Many such smartwatches are starting from the budget ranges all the way going to the expensive premium smartwatch ranges too. Let’s have a look at it:

Deals on Smartwatch for Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale

There is much range of techies in the form of smartwatches availed in the Indian markets now. However, we have filtered out some good smartwatches which you can get for a great deal for this sale do checkout:

Boat Wave Lite Smartwatch

Price discounted to Rs. 1,499

If you’re looking for a budget for budget-friendly watch under the radar pricing of Rs. 2,000 this new Boat Wave Lite makes a good fit for many users. There are many such great features you can get to see here which include a fully functioning display and also coming with a coating to provide water resistance to the smartwatch.

Talking about the design side, it houses a slim yet premium design and also comes with many tracking hardware including a heartbeat monitor and all. Many such watch faces will make your watch look different every day.

Zebronics Drip Smartwatch

Price discounted to Rs. 1,899

Even Zebronics has got its latest new range of smartwatches. It also comes with better connectivity features including access to messages and calls too.

The smartwatch features a premium design surrounded by a great metal body design and also it comes with a built-in rechargeable battery too. The smartwatch comes with sensors that help to track heart rate, oxygen levels, and sleep too.

FireBoltt Phoenix Bluetooth Calling Smartwatch

Price discounted to Rs. 1,899

The list of deals for the Amazon Freedom Festival Sale never ends here. The smartwatch also includes watches from FilreBollt where the premium variant, the Pheonix Bluettoh Calling smartwatch gets a major discount from its actual pricing which is Rs. 10K and now after adding discounts the price has gone down to Rs. 1,899 which makes it a great handy deal for many of us. On the hardware side, here you will get a bigger 1.3-inches TFT screen that supports touch gestures too.

Getting to the design side of the smartwatch, it comes with a premium-looking design and can be a great fit for users who want a sound dial smartwatch.

As its name suggests, the smartwatch also features a great range of connectivity features which will help in accessing mobile class and text messages too. Here you get covered with more than 100 watch faces and equipped with the latest new HRS3300 technology too.

Noise ColorFit Pulse Grand Smartwatch

Price discounted to Rs. 1,499

Noise has so many smartwatches in its lineup. However, to get a great deal with the smartwatch, this new Noise ColorFi Pulse Grand can make a good fit. The smartwatch is reportedly getting a bigger discount as its pricing has been slashed from its actual pricing of Rs. 3,999.

Alongside this, there are many such features including the tracking of the Heart Rate, Sleep, and Menstrual Cycle that help you track your sports and daily activity. Talking about the watch faces, here you will get to see 150 and more different styled faces.

The smartwatch comes with the support for communication via text feature too. The smartwatch will be sporting over 60 sports modes too. You can checkout more offers on the Amazon platform.