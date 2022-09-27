Deals on wireless earbuds and neckband for Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale is finally live now. There are many products including Fashion, Electronics, Appliances, Gadgets, and many other products which will be sold at a price discount. For a long time, there has been a raising demand for earbuds lineup and also there has been increasing in sales number of earbuds.

However, for this Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale, we also have many earbuds lineups from different popular earbuds makers including Realme, Samsung, and even Boat whose earbuds will be sold at a discounted pricing. Let’s take a look at the new deals on earbuds.

Deals on earbuds for Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale

So, we have a new range of earbuds from Realme, Samsung, Boat, and even Bose for this sale, the e-commerce giant, Amazon India claims to provide discounts up to 63% from their original MRP value. In addition to this discount, you can also avail of an additional discount of Rs. 300 as cashback and also Rs. 2,200 welcome rewards for using Amazon Pay ICICI Credit Card. Let’s have a look at all the earbuds being discounted for this sale:

Boat Airdopes 141 for Rs. 949

If you are looking for budget-friendly earbuds for a price budget below Rs. 1000, then you can have a look at this earbud by Boat which is the Boat AirDopes 141. The earbuds come with a bigger 8MM driver and also features a bigger battery with up to 42 hours of battery backup as well.

The earbuds also get the support for Low Latency by enabling BEAST Mode and also there is an embedded built-in mic that supports ENx which is also called “Environmental Noise Cancellation”.

Realme Buds Wireless 2S for Rs. 1,099

If you are looking for a wireless neckband then you can have a look at this Realme Buds Wireless 2s neckband. This is among the popular and best-selling budget-friendly wireless neckbands.

The company claims this earbud comes with a little bigger 11.2MM Dynamic Bass Boost Driver and also gets a total battery backup of up to 24 hours. To give you some confidence about the battery life, the neckband also supports fast wireless charging through its Type C port where the neckband can charge in just 20 minutes.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro for Rs. 6,490

If you are looking for little premium earbuds with all the premium features then you can have a look at the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro earbuds which are being sold at a massive discount for this Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale.

For such pricing, it’s among the only earbuds which have been providing Active Noise Cancellation of up to 99% noise reduction. The earbuds also feature a 2-way speaker with support for AKG sound. There is also an 11mm woofer for providing a full base and also there is a 6.5mm tweeter which will help in reducing distortion.