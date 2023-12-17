Warren Buffett’s Money Magic at Berkshire Hathaway

Alright, gather ’round, folks! We’re talking about the money wizard Warren Buffett, the maestro behind Berkshire Hathaway’s mind-blowing success. We are talking a whopping 40,000% surge in their shares over four decades! But here’s the scoop: nearly half of that massive $365 billion portfolio is riding on one horse—Apple. Now, why’s that? Is Apple still the golden goose of investments? Let’s dive in!

Buffett’s No-Brainer Move into Apple: Back in the Day

Picture this: In 2016, Berkshire Hathaway decided to throw its hat in the ring with Apple. Fast forward to Dec 12, 2023, and bam! Apple’s stock shot up a jaw-dropping 639%. Meanwhile, Nasdaq does a respectable 190%. What did Buffett see in Apple that made it a slam dunk?

1. Brand Swagger and Economic Moat: Buffett didn’t just see a tech company; he saw Apple as a consumer brand kingpin with an economic moat. Translation: they had the swagger and the power to keep competitors at bay.

2. Financial Muscle: Apple flexed its financial biceps in 2015, boasting a gross margin of 40.1%, an operating margin of 30%, and a cash flow that could make Scrooge McDuck jealous—$70 billion! Oh, and let’s not forget the $206 billion in cold, hard cash on the balance sheet.

3. Valuation and Buffett’s Price Tag Limit: Buffett’s got rules, people. No overpaying! Apple’s P/E ratio was a sweet 10.6, which, in Buffett lingo, meant a steal for such a big shot in the market.

Back then, Apple ticked all the boxes for Buffett. It was practically a no-brainer!

Is Apple Still the Belle of the Ball? Checking the Tea Leaves

Now, let’s fast forward to the present. Apple’s been a cash cow, no doubt. The stock’s partied hard, shooting up 50% this year. But here’s the scoop on whether it’s still the belle of the ball:

1. Gains Galore but Wallet Woes: Apple’s stock is on steroids, but the P/E ratio has tripled to 31.8. Translation: it’s not the budget-friendly Apple we saw in 2016. The optimism? Yeah, it’s kinda already baked into the stock price.

2. Mature Apple and Growth Hiccups: Some folks argue Apple’s gotten too big for its own good. Sales took a nosedive in the last four quarters. It’s like the cool kid in high school who peaked too early. Paying a premium for a company past its growth spurt might not be the brightest move.

Apple – A Wise investment now?

Sure, Apple was Berkshire’s golden goose. The green came rolling in; there is no denying that. But times change, my friends! The current tripled-up valuation is like buying a fancy latte instead of the dollar coffee you used to love.

In this ever-changing stock market dance, what was once a no-brainer needs a bit of a brain workout. Buffett’s playbook might be adjusting, and so should ours. Before hitching your wagon to Apple, take a moment. Read the market vibes, weigh the risks, and see if Apple is still the cool kid on the block or just riding the nostalgia train.

Warren Buffett’s playbook is evolving. It’s time for us to shuffle our cards accordingly. Is Apple still the smart play? That’s the million-dollar question.