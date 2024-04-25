A woman from South Korea has opened up about her terrifying experience, telling how she fell victim to a romance scam in which a person posing as Elon Musk, the CEO of SpaceX and Tesla, stole a substantial amount of money from her. The complex plan used deepfake technology to give the victim a false sense of validity, which ultimately cost them about £40,000.

The woman, who went under the pseudonym Jeong Ji-sun and requested to remain unidentified, discussed what happened with South Korean channel KBS. Ms. Jeong claims that the ordeal started in July 2023 when she received an Instagram message from someone posing as Elon Musk. Ms. Jeong was originally filled with joy and disbelief, and she had concerns about the accuracy of the narrative. But the con artist used a number of strategies to weaken her doubts.

Deception Through Deepfakes and Personal Details:

The offender posted what appeared to be authentic images and videos of Elon Musk at work. To further persuade Ms. Jeong of their genuine identity, they incorporated information about his children and personal life into their chats. This emotional blackmail combined with the initial attraction of meeting a celebrity turned out to be a powerful mix. To KBS, Ms. Jeong called the event “a dream come true.”

The fraud developed an air of intimacy during the conversation, declaring his or her love for Ms. Jeong and even holding a deepfake video conference. Artificial intelligence-driven videos known as “deepfakes” are able to realistically superimpose a person’s likeness on another body. Here, the con artist most likely employed deepfakes to produce a video that gave the impression that Elon Musk was speaking with Ms. Jeong face-to-face. This clever tactic surely contributed significantly to Ms. Jeong’s conviction that she was speaking with the genuine Elon Musk.

The Lure of False Investment Opportunities:

The fraud then shifted the topic to purportedly profitable investment prospects after creating a false connection. They took advantage of Ms. Jeong’s confidence and her wish to have a wealthy future with the man she believed to be Elon Musk. The offender made up the story that he was obsessed with assisting admirers in becoming wealthy. Subsequently, they persuaded Ms. Jeong to move a significant sum of cash, perhaps £40,000, to a Korean bank account allegedly held by one of Musk’s workers.

Unfortunately, Ms. Jeong wasn’t aware of the true nature of the scam until after she had transferred the funds. This instance demonstrates both the growing threat presented by deepfake technology and the sophistication of internet scams. Con artists are always coming up with new ways to take advantage of people’s weaknesses and trust. Because of Ms. Jeong’s experience, everyone should be extremely cautious when interacting with strangers on the internet, especially if they pose as celebrities or are offering doubtful investment opportunities.

Importance of Vigilance and Awareness:

Following this event, Ms. Jeong opened up about the scam to the public in order to spread awareness. She is not the only victim—Elon Musk’s image has been exploited fraudulently in other instances. A British schoolteacher lost her whole life savings in 2021 as a result of falling for a Bitcoin scam that allegedly had Musk’s support and offered a high rate of return on investment.

Global law enforcement organizations are facing difficulties due to internet frauds and deepfakes. However, personal attention to detail is still crucial. These are important things to keep in mind:

Avoid responding to unwanted messages from public people or celebrities.

Never disclose financial or personal information to strangers over the internet.

Make sure investment opportunities are legitimate by checking with objective, trustworthy sources.

It’s usually true when something looks too wonderful to be true.

People can prevent themselves from being victims of these constantly changing online frauds by being aware of the latest developments and using vigilance.