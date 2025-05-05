Chinese defense researchers have started leveraging the nation’s indigenous DeepSeek artificial intelligence platform to design the next-generation warplanes, marking a major breakthrough in the research of military aircraft.

Wang Yongqing, the director designer at the Shenyang Aircraft Design Institute, verified that his company is actually applying AI technology in the design of China’s most advanced fighter planes. The state-owned Aviation Industry Corporation of China-owned institution has been a leader in the design of military aircraft for decades.

“The technology has already shown promise for use, providing new ideas and methodologies for future aerospace research and development,” Wang stated.

Wang, who has worked at the institute for over 40 years, added that this technology synergy is “an important step and signals the future of aerospace research.”

AI Revolutionizes Chinese Warplane Design at Shenyang Institute

Shenyang Aircraft Design Institute has an impressive history behind it, with it designed a series of China’s military fighter planes, from the navy’s J-15 Flying Shark to the advanced J-35 stealth fighter. But now, AI is revolutionizing their design work in profound ways.

As Wang details, one of the primary benefits of incorporating AI in aircraft design is automating lengthy review work that would otherwise consume researchers’ time. It allows the design team to dedicate their time and effort to other crucial aspects of warplane design, possibly accelerating innovation in air military technology.

The AI technology platform used, DeepSeek, has already proven itself to be a force to be reckoned within the international artificial intelligence market. The Hangzhou-based company has released a string of models that not only hold their own against Western rivals but also come with a massive cost savings.

The decision comes as DeepSeek is planning to unveil its next-generation model, DeepSeek-R2. The new AI model is founded on a hybrid mixture-of-experts (MoE) architecture, which splits the AI model into standalone sub-networks that collaborate in unison to perform tasks.

The architecture has been said to render the R2 model 97.3 percent more cost-efficient to run compared to OpenAI’s GPT-4o, which can potentially see China take a major leap ahead in AI efficiency.

How AI is Reshaping Warplane Development and Global Military Rivalry

DeepSeek released a major upgrade to its V3 large language model in early March this year, further fueling competition with US giants like OpenAI and Anthropic.

These releases indicate China’s growing capacity for developing sophisticated AI systems that can perform complex tasks in various fields, including military applications.

AI in warplane development is also a subset of a broader trend of artificial intelligence reshaping the creation of military technology around the world. As the world’s nations race to advance their militaries, technologies like DeepSeek offer new channels for accelerating research, increasing design efficiency, and even creating more advanced military technology.

For China, employing AI created in its own country to design fighter planes allows it to be more technologically independent of Western technology and potentially to speed its own rapid pace of progress in fighter planes.

As artificial intelligence continues to evolve, the potential for it to shape the design of future military technology will only expand, raising significant questions regarding how artificial intelligence will fashion the future of global defense systems and military rivalry.